Rotterdam man died alone in his house and wasn't found for a whole year

Foul play is not suspected

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
A deceased man has been found in his home in Rotterdam. Police believe he may have been dead for a year.

The man’s body was spotted through a rear window of a house during a welfare check from police.

According to the police, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The police also found mail in the house from November 2022 and old newspapers indicating the man had been deceased for a long period.

However, foul play is not suspected. “We assume a natural death,” said a police spokesman to the NOS.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
