Mystery hit Dutch shores on Friday, October 6, when washed-up body parts appeared on a beach. Now, more details are being unravelled.

Beach-goers on the Dutch island of Texel likely had the shock of their lives last month when a man’s foot and a section of a lower torso washed up on the sand.

Research conducted by the Dutch police and Forensic Institute has since uncovered more clues to the crime, states RTL Nieuws.

Not one man, but two

It’s now confirmed that the body parts belonged to two different men (not one, as was originally thought). A DNA profile was done on one of the men but turned up no hits on a missing persons database.

Further research to determine where the men likely came from will take several months.

The men’s remains have now been buried in anonymous graves on the island.

