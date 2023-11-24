Code Yellow for part of the Netherlands: rain, wind, hail, and snow forecast

The couch is looking mighty tempting 🛋️

Samantha Dixon

Get ready for miserable weather: rain, strong winds, and wet snow and hail are on the cards, and a Code Yellow weather warning has been called for the north and west.

We hope you enjoyed the sun yesterday (despite the disappointing election result) because today we get:

☔️ Rain
💨 Strong winds
🌨️ Wet snow
🌧️ Hail, and potentially
⚡️ Thunderstorms

What a beautiful range the Netherlands is showing us!

In between all that horrid weather, we might occasionally see that big ball of fire we call the sun.

However, as NU.nl writes, “Maar echt lekker is het niet” (But it’s not really tasty). Despite the sun, the wind will make it feel colder than Geert Wilder’s approach to refugees.

Code Yellow

Meanwhile, if you’re in the north or west of the Netherlands, batten down the hatches: a Code Yellow is in force due to heavy gusts of wind.

That wind will be felt throughout the country, with gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour expected.

If you’re on the coast, that can go to 90 kilometres per hour, with the north coast seeing gusts of up to 110.

Will the weather impact your weekend plans? Tell us in the comments below!



Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

