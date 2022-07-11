Dutch Quirk #87: Invest way too much in window decorations to announce a new baby

Ah, the sweet joy of a new life entering this great big world. It’s definitely a cause for celebration. But how do the Dutch do it? They invest in HEAPS of baby decor for their windows and lawns, and you really can’t miss it.

It’s certainly a sweet tradition for proud parents, and why wouldn’t you want to broadcast to your entire neighbourhood that your family has welcomed a smol bean to the world?

So if you’re feeling fancy, this Dutch tradition might just offer a little pearl of wisdom for your next baby announcement. But what does it entail? 🤔

What is it?

Basically, when a baby is born in the Netherlands, Dutch families take to the shops to buy a large sum of baby-themed decorations for their front windows and yards. These will laud the arrival of their little one.

The decorations can be seen staying up for many months on end, and usually include a huge yard sign showcasing the baby’s name, other knick-knacks like streamers and pennants — and the quirkiest of them all — a stork.

Why a stork, you might ask? Well, the legend of the long-necked and big-billed bird isn’t just a story parents tell their youngsters anymore. It has now become a very important part of this sweet Dutch tradition!

On the day that a child is born, the Dutch like to say that a stork, which is a famous symbol of childbirth in the Netherlands, visited their home. And to represent this, it’s only natural that they place a stuffed version of the bird in their front window to show that it just flew in to make a baby delivery.

Why do they do it?

Of course, it’s a normal thing to want to share the big baby news with your loved ones.

And we all know the Dutch aren’t the type to hold back on their pride in what they do best in this tiny country. 😉

So, if announcing babies with all kinds of signs, props or whatever in their front windows and lawns is just another thing that they are ridiculously good at, then by all means! Why not go for it.👏🏼

Why is it quirky?

Of course, the Dutch aren’t the only ones to welcome the arrival of a new one with some sort of tradition.

For example, the Germans like to plant trees in their gardens to announce the birth of a new life, and Italians have taken up the custom of dressing in red when a baby is born. Super schattig! 🤩

However, Dutch parents seem to become more and more creative with baby announcements over the years. And internationals are left a little confused by these increasingly elaborate decorations.

Picture this: you’re an unknowing international strolling the Dutch streets, and the next thing you see is the bum of a big stuffed stork toy pinned to the window of a Dutch home (we’re not kidding). 😬

Should you join in?

There are tons of ways to announce the arrival of your little bundle of joy. But if you’re looking for an extra special one, why not spice up your next baby announcement and take a page from the Dutch?

Head to the Action, the Xenos or even the Dirk. Stock up on the snazziest decorations those acties can allow, and who knows! Your neighbours might just thank you for livening up the street with a bunch of colourful baby decor and… storks?

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!