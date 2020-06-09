A library in Groesbeek in Gelderland has finally been reunited with one of its books after almost 40 years.

Jan Wolkers’ book Back to Oegstgeest was supposed to be back on March 5, 1981. Clearly, the borrower was really, really enjoying this book. Or at least, they were taking the time to really appreciate it. 39 years, 13 weeks and 5 days, to be exact.

Luckily for the borrower, the library has a cap on the maximum fine that can be given for a late return. The cap is at €5, so this lucky borrower didn’t really have much of a punishment waiting for them. If there hadn’t been a cap, however, the total fine would have gone up tp €1,530.75. So uh. Let’s all be grateful for libraries, shall we?

Soms geloof je als medewerker van de #bibliotheek je eigen ogen niet. Dit boek werd vandaag weer ingeleverd: 39 jaar, 13 weken en 5 dagen te laat! De lezer kon het vast moeilijk loslaten 😉 #janwolkers #terugnaaroegstgeest pic.twitter.com/0zbfS3W8vH — Bibliotheek Gelderland Zuid (@bieb024) June 8, 2020

Have you ever returned a book late to the library? Know anyone who could beat this borrower’s record? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Lisa Fotios/Pexels