Yep, you read that right. It has been claimed by “diplomatic sources” that Boris Johnson considered sending spies to the Netherlands to seize coronavirus vaccines during the UK vaccine rollout.

Why did the former British Prime Minister feel the need to turn a situation that already felt like a horror movie into a spy movie?

According to him, the EU “stole” five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines that were meant for the UK.

An EU blockade

Sources tell the Daily Mail that Johnson was left “enraged” after Brussels imposed a blockade of the five million vaccines.

Why did the EU do this? Apparently, Brussels was having quite a dispute with Halix, which produced the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Leiden-based company had sold a batch of five million jabs to the UK, but the EU needed to ensure it had its “fair share,” according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Investigate military operations

As a result, according to one source, Johnson asked “security services to look at whether there were any options for physically going and taking the vaccines from the Netherlands and bringing them here.”

“He did ask whether there were military options for just going and getting these vaccines.”

The idea of carrying out a covert raid was apparently dropped, however, after advisors warned that this would sour relations between the EU and the UK. WWIII and a pandemic? No one wanted that.

Johnson is expected to spill all the tea about the matter this week during a coronavirus inquiry.

