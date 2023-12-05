Boris Johnson schemed to send spies to raid a Dutch COVID-19 vaccine factory after being “enraged” over EU blockade

Say what now?

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
Photo-of-Boris-Johnson
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/boris-johnson.html?filter=all&qview=287450308

Yep, you read that right. It has been claimed by “diplomatic sources” that Boris Johnson considered sending spies to the Netherlands to seize coronavirus vaccines during the UK vaccine rollout.

Why did the former British Prime Minister feel the need to turn a situation that already felt like a horror movie into a spy movie?

According to him, the EU “stole” five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines that were meant for the UK.

An EU blockade

Sources tell the Daily Mail that Johnson was left “enraged” after Brussels imposed a blockade of the five million vaccines.

Why did the EU do this? Apparently, Brussels was having quite a dispute with Halix, which produced the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Leiden-based company had sold a batch of five million jabs to the UK, but the EU needed to ensure it had its “fair share,” according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Investigate military operations

As a result, according to one source, Johnson asked “security services to look at whether there were any options for physically going and taking the vaccines from the Netherlands and bringing them here.”

“He did ask whether there were military options for just going and getting these vaccines.”

The idea of carrying out a covert raid was apparently dropped, however, after advisors warned that this would sour relations between the EU and the UK. WWIII and a pandemic? No one wanted that.

Johnson is expected to spill all the tea about the matter this week during a coronavirus inquiry.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Sinterklaas for expats: all the Dutch you need to make it through the holiday season
Next article
15 not-so-cute things Dutch people do
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The NS will run 1800 extra trains a week from Sunday; here’s how

The NS has added a further 1800 trains to its timetable as it continues to adjust post-pandemic. As part of...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful: My experience of living in the Netherlands

Marion Boigner - 21
Maybe the hectic driving experience it's not the first thing that comes into your mind when thinking about the Netherlands, but it's a factor...

Life as a lovepat in the Netherlands: 5 things I took for granted

Aisha Brown - 15
It's been a few years since I moved as a lovepat to the Netherlands, and, boy, it's been an emotional roller coaster. Even more...

15 not-so-cute things Dutch people do

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 4
Strange as it sounds, the land of quaint canals, cosy cats, and colourful clogs isn’t always so cute.  In fact, the Dutch have some less-than-wonderful...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.