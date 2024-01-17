This Dutch provider is offering free energy (but there’s a catch)

Say what? 👀 💡

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
With many finding the cost of living increasingly unaffordable here in the Netherlands, energy stands out as a major wallet-drainer. One Dutch provider’s solution? Free energy! 💸

Although the thought of getting something for free sounds about as realistic as a stroopwafel magically appearing before your eyes, Dutch energy company Budget Energie appears set on making this a reality.

However, there’s a catch. (Isn’t there always? 😮‍💨)

The spring and summer weekend deal

For a period between April and August 2024, Budget Energie plans to offer free energy during the weekends. Yep, you read that right: free energy.

That sounds a great deal, except… oh wait, ‘free energy’ is actually only free between the hours of 12 PM to 5 PM.

Oké, given how expensive everything is, that’s actually quite handy — but can anyone just sign up for a Budget Energie contract and take advantage of this weekend deal?

Thankfully, that part’s true! Provided that you’ve signed up for a one-year contract and are part of a household, you can nab this tasty deal all for yourself. 👇

What do you think of Budget Energie’s new deal? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

