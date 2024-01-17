With many finding the cost of living increasingly unaffordable here in the Netherlands, energy stands out as a major wallet-drainer. One Dutch provider’s solution? Free energy! 💸

Although the thought of getting something for free sounds about as realistic as a stroopwafel magically appearing before your eyes, Dutch energy company Budget Energie appears set on making this a reality.

However, there’s a catch. (Isn’t there always? 😮‍💨)

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

The spring and summer weekend deal

For a period between April and August 2024, Budget Energie plans to offer free energy during the weekends. Yep, you read that right: free energy.

That sounds a great deal, except… oh wait, ‘free energy’ is actually only free between the hours of 12 PM to 5 PM.

Oké, given how expensive everything is, that’s actually quite handy — but can anyone just sign up for a Budget Energie contract and take advantage of this weekend deal?

Thankfully, that part’s true! Provided that you’ve signed up for a one-year contract and are part of a household, you can nab this tasty deal all for yourself. 👇

What do you think of Budget Energie’s new deal? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!