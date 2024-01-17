Will the winter weather continue? Here’s what the NL can expect in the coming days

Most importantly: will it snow? ❄️

Image: Freepik

The beginning of this week was a snowy one for many in the Netherlands — but will the wintery weather continue on this wonderful Wednesday? And what about the rest of the week?

Here’s what KNMI has to say! 👇

Snow only in the south

If you’re living in the south of the country in regions such as Limburg and Brabant, then you’re in luck! At least, if you love snow.

In Limburg, it will start to slow lightly this morning and is expected to continue essentially throughout the rest of the day, evening and night.

In fact, the KNMI has announced a Code Yellow weather warning for the south-east and is forecasting up to 15cm of snow! ❄️

For the rest of us, life must return to a non-snowy normality. While we can certainly expect freezing weather (expect icy conditions this morning!), we won’t have the snow to go with it.

If you want to catch some sunshine, this morning is the time to do it. From this afternoon, we can expect clouds with rain forecast for the north.

Sunshine AND snow?

However, Dutch weather likes to keep us on our toes.

Which is why tomorrow morning and afternoon, a large part of the country can expect a healthy dose of sunshine — followed by a chance of snow.

Tomorrow evening, coastal provinces can brace for more snow coming from the west, as well as strong winds.

In summary, we’d recommend you don’t forget your sunnies or your winter boots. 😎 ❄️

Feature Image: Freepik
What are your rights as an international working in the Netherlands? We asked the experts
