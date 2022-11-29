Culture shock when moving to the Netherlands: from South Africa to Holland

Natalie recalls her life in the Netherlands during the 90’s and the various shocks she experienced when she first moved to the Netherlands from South Africa.

Moving to the Netherlands from any country can be a bit of a culture shock, but coming from South Africa, there were a few things I just could not wrap my head around when I first arrived. Let’s take a trip down memory lane. 🚗

1. Driving on the wrong side of the road

Driving on the wrong side of the road and getting into the wrong side of the car… What’s up with that?

Everyone, even cyclists and tram drivers, drive on the wrong side of the road. Image: Unsplash

In the Netherlands, they drive on the right side of the road. Back home in South Africa, we drive on the left side, so you can imagine my confusion when I first came.

I cannot remember how many times, as a passenger, I walked to the driver side before I finally got it right. Imagine the shock to my system when I came back home.

2. Open curtains and unlocked doors

Those open curtains and unlocked doors! Back home, it was common practice to close the curtains or blinds of my home. Even more common at home, is the locking of doors and safety gates. I could not get used to the idea that curtains were left open.

I must admit that nobody actually walked passed the house and looked in. It was just a very unnerving experience that took some getting used to.

Curtains? What curtains? You won’t find those in a Dutch house. Image: Depositphotos

I also got into trouble every day for thoroughly locking the doors. I think it took me 4 months before I could just casually push the door closed and go inside without turning every key and latch that I could find.

I’m quite eager to see if that practice is still the same 24 years later. I could not fully appreciate how safe the country was until it was almost time to leave.

One of the first things I told my friends when I came back home, was that I could cycle or walk alone any time of the night or day without fear. (The second thing I told them was that there are no mountains 😱).

3. Having summer coats

A summer coat? Wait a minute, do I have to bring one along in June?

Even in the summer, you’ll still need a rain coat in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

When I was being shown around the house of my Dutch “family”, the kid’s mom pointed out the hall closet that contained their summer coats. Silly me!! I could not wrap my head around that at all.

Most times in Cape Town I hardly required a winter coat, so it was quite a stretch of the imagination that I would need a summer coat. I soon got a taste of why a summer coat was needed. Boy, do I wish that some of your rain could be sent to Africa… 🌧

4. Bad Dutch translation

A POES IS A CAT!?🙀

Okay, people, that one is not good for a girl from Cape Town. Nope. My knowledge of Afrikaans is good, which meant I didn’t require Dutch classes. My family, therefore, offered to pay for anything I wanted to do.

I chose jazz ballet, as I had been dancing since the womb and missed it terribly. I joined a dance class in Huizen (Studio Dansu) and went once a week for the whole year.

Be careful, because some words mean different things in different languages… Image: Unsplash

I ended up participating in a concert with my dance class and had to do an afternoon and evening show. One of the ladies in my class suggested that I go home with her between shows so that I didn’t have to commute back for the evening show.

As she opens her door she says “stomme poesen, (I gasped) zit hele dag te slapen.” OMG! Dead, dead on the spot. I caught on when I saw the cats sleeping on the window sill. 💤

People of the Netherlands hear me now. You may have heard this before, but I will say it again: poes in South Africa is a derogatory word to describe a vagina.

Phew! I’m still grappling with that one.

5. Right of way for drivers

My heart nearly stopped a few times whilst sitting in the passenger seat and thinking that I was going to heaven in a Subaru.

Yes, that brings me to the time I thought a friend of mine was a hell driver. After a few of my nervous gasps, he wanted to know what was wrong. I asked him if he was trying to get us killed.

Drivers getting the right of way was a shocking discovery when I first came to the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

When I asked him why he didn’t stop and wait for the person on the straight to pass, he explained that the one on the straight allows the side road driver to come out.

Is that even right? In Cape Town if you want to get out of a side road you may actually be sitting there for a while or until some courteous soul decided to give you a “break”. Or as my dad used to say… “the only way to get across the road; is to be born on the other side.”

6. Dark skin attention

Dark skin attention…

Oh, my… I was one of the wonders of the world for a whole year.

And I could not believe the attention I got back then. I frequented pubs in Bussum mostly, as it was closest to where I lived. I developed a tolerance for beer because every person who came to chat with me bought me a beer.

Some didn’t even talk to me; they just sent a beer over. I had people offering to marry me if I wanted to stay in the country.

It was very amusing but really good for my self-image at the time. I even had someone ask if they could feel my hair…. which brings me to my last point (yes, I must stop myself ‘cos I can go on for days).

7. Hair problems

Nobody could do my kroes hair!

I called every hair salon in the surrounding area and eventually ended up going to Amsterdam to get my hair cut and blow-dried.

Finding a hair salon that caters for natural hair was a bit of a project in the Netherlands. Image: Unsplash

I really wish I could remember the name of the amazing woman that managed to sort out my hair. She deserved a medal. I’ll be bringing all my own tools this time, though; I’m not taking any chances!

Well, that’s it from Natalie for now. The Netherlands is a weird and wacky place with a lack of hierarchy and some strict social norms, but it’s still a beautiful country.

Did you get a culture shock when moving to the Netherlands? Let us know in a comment below! 👇

This article was originally published in May 2018, and was fully updated in November 2022 for your reading pleasure.