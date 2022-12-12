Amsterdam kids forced to watch ‘The Exorcist’ and other horror films by childcare worker

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Young-girl-under-covers-holding-a-flashlight-looking-scared-with-ghost-behind-her
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/kids-afraid.html?filter=all

A childcare worker forced kids between the ages of seven and nine to watch horror films such as ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘District 9’ during lunch break.

Honestly, this news story belongs deserves a horror movie of its own. Imagine scarring children with terrifying films — on purpose!

Even worse, the worker knew that that was incredibly inappropriate. To cover his tracks, he had the ‘Pink Panther’ ready to take the place of the horror film being shown whenever an adult would come in, reports the NOS

Ongoing nightmares 

Some parents who made a statement to the newspaper claimed that their children were extremely afraid while watching the movies and asked the man to turn it off. 

When the man did not do this, they ran to the school corridor and tried to hide. When the children cried, they were humiliated by the man and other staff, the parents say.

READ MORE | Primary schools in the Netherlands: a guide for expat parents

At home, some parents have stated that their children are afraid to go to bed, not fully understanding that what they have watched is not real. Some children are having recurring nightmares and have even started to wet the bed again. 

Unknown intentions

It remains unclear why the man showed these kinds of films to kids. It is also uncertain how many times this incident has happened. 

The worker, who supervised children who stayed at school for lunch, had at least two classes of a total of 40 students. When he was discovered, the man was fired on the spot, and the police were informed. 

The man was hired due to a shortage of personnel at the school after being screened and showing work history.

However, while he had done a good screening and even worked in other locations, IIse Boellard, director of De Kleine Reus, stated that “Unfortunately, this isn’t always a guarantee.” 😞

Since the incident, the school has enforced an additional adult watcher when films are being played and introduced resilience training for kids to learn what to do if a similar accident were to occur again. 

What do you think of this incident? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

