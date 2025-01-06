New year, same Dutch weather: Code Yellow issued for heavy winds today

Hold on to your muts 💨

Ada Dolanay
photo-of-man-cycling-against-strong-wind-along-sea-side-beach-clothes-flying-gray-skies-cloudy
Image: dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/bicycle-rider-path-over-dunes-near-zandvoort-netherlands-strong-storm-backside-view-cyclist-riding-image175430961

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for heavy gusts of wind for the Netherlands today (Monday, January 6th).

Dutch weather once again proves to us that the only thing consistent about it is its inconsistency. 🙏🏼

Here’s what we know

From 12 PM onwards, the provinces of South Holland, Zeeland and Limburg will bear the brunt of the storm. 

As the day progresses, the wind will travel east, striking Friesland and Groningen until around 8 PM. 

We can expect heavy gusts of wind, with speeds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour inland and 100 kilometres per hour by the sea. 💨

The result? According to the KNMI, this could cause chaos on the roads, especially for cyclists, trucks and cars with trailers. There is also a chance of accidents due to tree branches breaking off trees.

Today’s temperatures will reach a comforting 13 or 14 degrees Celsius in the southeast but drop in the west. 

We can also expect cloudy skies and rain (of course), which will turn harsher and less forgiving by the afternoon. 

And the rest of the week?

We hate to say it, but the bad news (and weather) continues…

Grey skies, cold temperatures and no sign of sunshine continue their reign for the rest of the week, giving us no choice but to cosy up with a warme chocomel and those fuzzy socks we got for Christmas. 🧦

What are your plans during this Dutch winter weather? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

