Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names

Wait…did that guy just say his name was Freek?! Yep, Dutch names can be Freek-ishly weird sometimes. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Whether you’re trying to name your own kindje (little kid) or are just curious about Dutch names in general, it can be a bit difficult to work through the double Dutch of naming conventions in the Netherlands.

We understand the pain, so we’ve compiled something to help: the ultimate guide to Dutch names! 🙌

The history of Dutch names

The ​​oldest Dutch voornamen (first names) are primarily of Germanic origin, which is why you may notice that several of them have cousins in English (another Germanic language)!

In the Middle Ages, doopnamen (Christian names) gained popularity, due to religious influence. Christian names, also known as baptismal names, are religious personal names assigned to children at birth.

However, after World War II, the Dutch grew far less religious. Naming conventions began to reflect this, with more first names of foreign origin being picked.

Names of foreign origin grew more popular to mark the Netherlands’ growing multicultural community. Image: Depositphotos

Some names, such as those borrowed from French, underwent phono-semantic matching. This means that elements ​​of the original French names were Dutchified — like, for example, ‘Jacques’ becoming ‘Sjaak’.

The result of this evolutionary process? Some very interesting (if slightly bizarre) modern Dutch names!

Common boy names in the Netherlands

Grab yourself some tea and huddle around with your friends, because we’re about to talk about Dutch boys — and we’re going to be naming names.

Dramatics aside, according to the Meertens Instituut, these are the most common boy names you’ll find millennials bearing in this gorgeous cheese-obsessed country!

Thomas

Kevin

Tim

Dennis

Jeroen

John

Tom

Robin

Nick

Niels

Traditional Dutch boy names

Looking for something a bit more old-fashioned? The Meertens Instituut also released a list of traditional Dutch boy names that have been popular for over a hundred years.

Who said traditional names aren’t perfect for cute-as-a-button kids? Image: Depositphotos

Let’s talk about some Dutch boy names that just ooze old-school cool. 😎

Johannes

Jan

Cornelis

Hendrik

Willem

Pieter

Gerrit

Petrus

Jacobus

Jacob

Common girl names in the Netherlands

If perhaps, you’re called ‘Margo’ and are sick of Dutch people — with their guttural gs — pronouncing your name closer to ‘Marko’, then you may be considering a name change.

“Did you seriously just call me Marko again?!” 👀 Image: Depositphotos

We hear you! Here are the most common girl names you’re likely to find millennials bearing in this haven of Tikkie-lovers.

Laura

Lisa

Anne

Sanne

Iris

Michelle

Maria

Tessa

Melissa

Anna

Traditional Dutch girl names

You can always embrace a little traditionality with these conventional Dutch girl names that have seen over a century of use. 🙌

Maria

Johanna

Anna

Cornelia

Wilhelmina

Hendrika

Catharina

Elisabeth

Adriana

Jacoba

Dutch baby names

Choosing a little one’s voornaam (first name) can really be harder than only eating one bitterbal.

Choosing the perfect name for your kindje? It’s harder than it sounds! Image: Depositphotos

To get some inspiration flowing, 24baby has just dropped its lists of the most popular baby names in the Netherlands — as well as its predictions for names that are currently rising in popularity. 📈

Popular baby boy names in the Netherlands

These names have been topping the Dutch charts for several years now, so there’s a chance that any baby boys in your life might bear at least one of them!

Sem

Liam

Noah

Finn

Lucas

James

Milan

Noud

Daan

Mees

Trending Dutch boy names in 2023

Much like with Dutch fashion, Dutch names are no stranger to giving in to a new hype every now and then. According to 24baby, these are some boy names that new parents in the Netherlands have been loving in recent months.

Otis

Boaz

Morris

Elias

Moos

Ezra

Mats

Julian

Fedde

Kai

Popular baby girl names in the Netherlands

Do you feel like you know at least three Sophies in the Netherlands? And three more couples who have just named their child Sophie?

As far as we’re concerned, “popular” is a mark of widespread approval — like hagelslag on bread! Image: Depositphotos

There’s a reason for that, as ‘Sophie’ lands in the top ten most popular baby girl names in the Netherlands — and she’s joined by:

Mila

Tess

Julia

Emma

Nora

Zoë

Liv

Sara

Yara

Sophie

Trending Dutch girl names in 2023

As with the list of trending Dutch baby boy names, when it comes to Dutch girl names, the Netherlands dips a toe (or perhaps an entire foot with ‘Feline’ 👀) into the pool of all things hype.

“Ja hoor, we decided on ‘Feline’ because it’s so feminine and elegant!” Image: Depositphotos

According to 24baby, these are the girl names that have been rising in popularity in recent months:

Nova

Feline

Luna

Cato

Mae

Maud

Elena

Lou

Lina

Vesper

The Dutch roepnaam

“A roop what?” we hear you ask.

Don’t worry, we aren’t roop-ing you into anything! A roepnaam is actually a name that many Dutch people use instead of their legal first name.

It’s a bit like a nickname, except a roepnaam carries a bit more weight and can be used on legal documents.

In fact, after the birth of a new child, it isn’t out of the ordinary to send out a card with a child’s official names and a line underneath mentioning their roepnaam. 👶🏼

Some names just won’t fly with the Dutch

Of course, it goes without saying that there are some names that you definitely shouldn’t saddle your kids with.

To protect little Dutchies from being given the kind of names American celebrities give their kids (we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian), the Registrar of Births, Deaths, Marriages and Registered Partnerships will first have to approve your child’s name.

One reason why Dutch kids are so happy? They’re spared crazy names! Image: Depositphotos

Generally, names that consist of offensive or embarrassing words or existing surnames are off the table and will be rejected by the Registrar.

However, even if the Registrar refuses to approve your child’s name, you’re still free to think up a new one before they choose a name for you (yes, they can do that).

So, if like one Dutch father you’d love to name your son after your favourite football club, you may need to hop over to Belgium to do it.

What the…?! Weird Dutch names

For every few Jeroens you come across, you’ve got a smattering of Tacos, Freeks, and Harms. Of course, we can’t talk about Dutch names without mentioning some of the most bizar (bizarre) ones.

Fokje

Puck

Boudewijn

Floor

Joke

Reinder

Jet

Splinter

Greet

Sicco

(We also must mention that there’s a Dutch politician called Tiny Kox 🤭).

A lot of the perceived weirdness of these names actually stems from our shocking pronunciation of Dutch names, which our buitenlandse (foreign) ears often can’t make heads or tails of.

Pronouncing some Dutch names can be a skill in and of itself. Image: Freepik

For example, the girl’s name, ‘Joke’, initially sounds like some parents played a cruel…err, joke on their daughter. In Dutch, however, the name is pronounced similar to “yo-kuh”.

Similarly, Dutch names have their own diminutives. Much like ‘Richard’ becoming ‘Dick’ in English, ‘Greet’ is actually a shortened form of ‘Greta’ or ‘Margaretha’.

Common Dutch surnames

Many Dutch surnames contain a tussenvoegsel (a sort of affix that goes along with their surname), such as the “van” in “van Gogh” and the “de” in “de Vries.”

According to data from the Meertens Instituut, we see several of these tussenvoegsels in the list of the top ten surnames in the Netherlands:

De Jong

Jansen

De Vries

Van de/den/der Berg

Van Dijk

Bakker

Janssen

Visser

Smit

Meijer/Meyer

FAQ: Dutch names common questions

How can you change your surname in the Netherlands? You can only apply for a change of surname in the Netherlands if you’re a Dutch national, stateless, or an asylum seeker.



Applicants must submit an application for a name change to the Justis (the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security). There’s even a handy dandy Name Change Brochure that you can leaf through for more information on the process and requirements.



Be aware, though, that a surname change in the Netherlands will set you back a whopping €835 for an adult and €1,670 for three or more minor children (excluding VAT). 💸

When can you use your Dutch partner’s surname? According to Justis, you can only use your partner’s last name if you’re legally married or in a registered partnership. (RIP to all the madlads that were hoping to nab ‘Fokker’ as a fabulous surname. 🥲)



After you’ve tied the knot or signed the paperwork with your schaatje, you’ll need to inform the Basisregistratie Personen (Personal Records Database) of the municipality you’re registered in of your surname change.



However, all official documents, such as passports, IDs, and driver’s licences, will still carry your own last name.

Where do Dutch surnames come from? Like first names, Dutch surnames mainly tend to be of Germanic origin.



A handful of Dutch surnames are also patronymic (derived from an ancestor’s name) and, as such, contain a possessive form of a father or grandfather’s name. For example, ‘Pieterszoon’ would refer to a son of Pieter.



Others refer to occupations, such as ‘Molenaar’ (miller), ‘Visser’ (fisher), and ‘Boer’ (farmer).

Dutch names can be weird, wonderful, and, much like biking in Amsterdam, need some getting used to. When you do, however, you won’t fail to realise how leuk they can be!

What’s one Dutch name that’s caught your eye? Tell us all about it in the comments below!