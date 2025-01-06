Have you seen a cute baby in the streets of your Dutch city recently? Chances are they were called Noah or Emma.

How do we know? The Dutch SVB (Social Insurance Bank) has just released its list of the most popular Dutch baby names in 2024.

Girls’ names have a new queen

According to RTL, one girl’s name has been climbing the ranks this past year.

From her humble beginnings in fourth place in 2023, Emma is now the most popular name for Dutch baby girls. In 2024, 657 babies were given the name.

Right behind her are Olivia, Nora, Julia, Sophie, Mila, Noor, Yara, Sara, and Zoë. Among these, Nora is also a fast climber — it was in sixth place in 2023 and third in 2024.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

While the fight for the top girl’s spot is more unpredictable, Dutch people have found what works for them when it comes to boys’ names.

The most Dutch baby boys (992) were called Noah last year, making it the most popular boy’s name for the sixth time in a row.

Following Noah are Luca, Lucas, Liam, Sem, Mees, Noud, Levi, James, and Adam in that order.

There were also more boys than girls born in the Netherlands last year, 84.990 compared to 80.604, to be exact.

Gender-neutral names the Dutch loved

Charlie was the most popular Dutch gender-neutral name of 2024. It was given to the exact same number of boys and girls (156).

Robin and Sammy were also given to approximately the same number of boys and girls, although both were slightly more popular with the latter.

What do you think of these Dutch baby names?