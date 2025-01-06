These were the most popular Dutch baby names of 2024

The official list is in 👇

NewsPolitics & Society
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
newborn-baby-swaddled-in-fabric
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/oOnJWBMlb5A

Have you seen a cute baby in the streets of your Dutch city recently? Chances are they were called Noah or Emma. 

How do we know? The Dutch SVB (Social Insurance Bank) has just released its list of the most popular Dutch baby names in 2024.

Girls’ names have a new queen

According to RTL, one girl’s name has been climbing the ranks this past year. 

From her humble beginnings in fourth place in 2023, Emma is now the most popular name for Dutch baby girls. In 2024, 657 babies were given the name. 

Right behind her are Olivia, Nora, Julia, Sophie, Mila, Noor, Yara, Sara, and Zoë. Among these, Nora is also a fast climber — it was in sixth place in 2023 and third in 2024. 

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

While the fight for the top girl’s spot is more unpredictable, Dutch people have found what works for them when it comes to boys’ names. 

The most Dutch baby boys (992) were called Noah last year, making it the most popular boy’s name for the sixth time in a row. 

READ MORE | Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names

Following Noah are Luca, Lucas, Liam, Sem, Mees, Noud, Levi, James, and Adam in that order. 

There were also more boys than girls born in the Netherlands last year, 84.990 compared to 80.604, to be exact. 

Gender-neutral names the Dutch loved

Charlie was the most popular Dutch gender-neutral name of 2024. It was given to the exact same number of boys and girls (156).

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #103: Have a roepnaam to replace their top-secret official name

Robin and Sammy were also given to approximately the same number of boys and girls, although both were slightly more popular with the latter. 

What do you think of these Dutch baby names? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous article
New year, same Dutch weather: Code Yellow issued for heavy winds today
Next article
This virus is filling hospitals in China: Should we be worried about it in the Netherlands?
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Health

This virus is filling hospitals in China: Should we be worried about it in the Netherlands?

In the last few weeks, there has been much international talk surrounding the spread of a respiratory virus called HMPV...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #38: Mush all of their dinner food (prakken)

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 2
We admire the Dutch for a lot of things — efficiency, directness, and innovation. Their cuisine, however, isn't one of them. While eating lunch...

This virus is filling hospitals in China: Should we be worried about it in the Netherlands?

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
In the last few weeks, there has been much international talk surrounding the spread of a respiratory virus called HMPV in Northern China. If...

New year, same Dutch weather: Code Yellow issued for heavy winds today

Ada Dolanay - 0
The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for heavy gusts of wind for the Netherlands today (Monday, January 6th). Dutch...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar