In the aftermath of the coronavirus spreading, the city of Wuhan finds itself in a state of total lock-down.

Foreign nationals from different countries are now stuck in the city, as national governments are sending planes to recover them.

Around 20 Dutch nationals still in Wuhan

Stef Block, the foreign minister of the Netherlands, said that the European Union has sent a plane en-route to Wuhan. A large part of the Dutch in the city wish to return back, yet it is not clear as of yet if they will board on the first plane arriving, or when they will leave precisely. So far, none of the Dutch present in Wuhan have shown any sign of illness.

The Netherlands and France have partnered up to retrieve their citizens. However, Chinese born spouses or children of foreigners will have to remain in China.

Even when they are returned, the Dutch nationals coming from China will have to go through a quarantine stage, for a minimum period of two weeks. They have been informed of these conditions through an e-mail from the Dutch embassy, as reported by RTL Nieuws.

Dutch umbrella association ANVR, a national and international representative of travel organization, strongly advises against any travel to China until at least the 29th of February.

The Netherlands stocking up on protective gear against the virus

Vos, the medical retail company, has said that as much as three times more protective gear is currently being sold in the Netherlands. This includes not only protective masks, but gloves and disinfectant gel. The customers range from Chinese people, buying it for their families back home or themselves, but also Dutch who travel to China or nearby countries. General practitioners and Dutch companies with Chinese branches have also been among the customers.

Bol.com has also confirmed a spike in sales of protective gear, with mouth masks increasing 50 fold since January 20, with some wholesalers struggling to keep up with the high demand.

Feature Image: Dustin Mullen/ U.S. Southern Command