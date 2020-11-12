The Ministry of Justice and Security has confirmed to NU.nl that not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces will cost a fine of 95. The fine is expected to be brought in by December 1.

Whilst announcing the latest coronavirus measures last month, Prime Minister Mark Rutte had initially told the public that the wearing of face masks in public spaces was urgently advised.

He explained that, for the time being, face masks could not be made mandatory due to legal issues. However, the cabinet has now made way for a mandatory face mask law under corona law.

Corona law

Initially, the government’s actions towards coronavirus were being implemented through emergency regulations. The new corona law, which has been implemented for three months, allows a new legal basis for coronavirus regulations.

The Lower House will receive the new regulation this Tuesday. It is expected that the fine will apply to those who fail to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces.

No criminal record

In the Netherlands, any fine above €100 will leave the recipient with a criminal record. For this reason, many corona fines are expected to amount to €95. This way, someone who breaks corona law will not be left with a criminal record.

The government believes that it wouldn’t be fair to leave someone with such a serious consequence for a minor offence such as not wearing a face mask.

What do you think of a face mask fine? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva