Police are searching for five youths after an incident last night during which an elderly man (73) was beaten to the point that he would later pass away. The incident took place on the Spijkerstraat in Arnhem, near Prins Hendrikstraat.

It is unknown what caused the altercation, but it is believed five youths were involved in the assault. At approximately 9:15 PM, the group seriously injured the man before running in the direction of Arnhem Velperpoort station.

The man was beaten so badly that he had to be resuscitated on scene once an ambulance arrived. He was transferred to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Tips needed

The area in which the man was assaulted was cordoned off, but it is not known if the police found anything. A bike was supposedly left at the scene but it is speculated that this belonged to the victim.

Police released a description of the perpetrators last night over Burgernet. They are described as all wearing black, except for one who wore a white hoodie. However, as of this morning, the perpetrators have not been found.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything in the area last night. According to Burgernet Gelderland’s Twitter, almost 6,000 people have reached out so far.

ARNHEM: Helaas is de verdachte nog niet aangetroffen. De politie gaat verder met het onderzoek. U heeft met bijna 6000 deelnemers uitgekeken. Bedankt voor uw deelname. https://t.co/pbXuclp5hz — Burgernet Gelderland (@Burgernet_GE) October 28, 2020

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva