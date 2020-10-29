A significant amount of students from outside the EU are choosing to return to their home countries after graduation thanks to the impact of corona on the Dutch job market.

A recent study by Nuffic interviewed 608 international students on their plans after graduation in the Netherlands. The number of EU students intending to stay has not changed much, dropping from 57.3% to 53.5%. The impact on non-EU students, however, has been more severe.

Before the corona crisis, 72% of non-EU students said they intended to stay in the Netherlands. That figure has dropped to 56%. This is largely because non-EU students must apply either for work permits or the orientation year visa to remain in the Netherlands after graduation. This means finding a job, and as of now, job opportunities for internationals are looking slim.

Before the pandemic, 28% of international students were pessimistic about finding a job in the Netherlands. Thanks to corona, this has risen to 44%.

Impact on the Dutch economy

International students are of great value to the Dutch economy, shown in a 2019 study by the Central Planning Bureau (CPB). Every university student from outside of the EU has a net contribution of €96,300 to the Dutch treasury, while college students contribute €68,500.

EU international students also bring profit to the Netherlands, specifically €5,000 for each HBO student (university of applied sciences) and €16,900 for each WO student (academic university).

International students are also highly valuable for the Dutch labour market. This exodus of non-EU students could thus have a negative impact on the Dutch economy, reports Nuffic.

Feature Image: Wes Hicks/Unsplash