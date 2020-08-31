A party of two to three hundred young people took place in Amstelveen on Saturday night. Police ask for citizen help in reporting illegal gatherings.

On Saturday night, police responded to reports of a party in the town hall parking lot in Amstelveen. They arrived to find the scene full of youth, against current corona restrictions.

In a tweet, the police show the mess left behind and say the party was very nice and cosy but forbidden. “The Gemente Amstelveen will have to clean it up again.”

Vannacht is er achter het #gemeentehuis in #amstelveen een illegaal feest georganiseerd. Was vast leuk en gezellig maar wel verboden. Zie hieronder de achtergelaten troep. De ⁦@Gem_Amstelveen⁩ zal het weer moeten opruimen 😪. pic.twitter.com/UDYmv6dBic — Politie Amstelveen (@Politie_Aveen) August 30, 2020

The policed decided to end the party after receiving several reports of nuisance last Saturday. In a special plea to the public, “We ask everyone to report it to us if you know that an illegal party is being organised or taking place.”

No arrests have been made.

What do you think of people gathering in spite of corona restrictions? Will you alert the police if you see it happen? Let us know in the comments, and follow DutchReview on Facebook for more Dutch news.

Feature Image: Politie Amstelveen