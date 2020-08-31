A party of two to three hundred young people took place in Amstelveen on Saturday night. Police ask for citizen help in reporting illegal gatherings.

On Saturday night, police responded to reports of a party in the town hall parking lot in Amstelveen. They arrived to find the scene full of youth, against current corona restrictions.

In a tweet, the police show the mess left behind and say the party was very nice and cosy but forbidden. “The Gemente Amstelveen will have to clean it up again.”

The policed decided to end the party after receiving several reports of nuisance last Saturday. In a special plea to the public, “We ask everyone to report it to us if you know that an illegal party is being organised or taking place.”

No arrests have been made.

What do you think of people gathering in spite of corona restrictions? Will you alert the police if you see it happen? Let us know in the comments, and follow DutchReview on Facebook for more Dutch news.

Ad

Feature Image: Politie Amstelveen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.