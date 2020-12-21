A young man in Den Bosch was fined for cycling without a proper light, but after helping police chase down an escaping criminal, the officer took back the fine.

The man had just been fined by one officer when he came across police officer Marc De Wit, who was struggling to make an arrest.

The person that De Wit was trying to arrest began to run in the direction of the young man. De Wit told RTL Nieuws of the ordeal: “I took off and ran after him full throttle. On the way, I met a young man on a bicycle. ‘Stop, stop him!’ I called to him.”

The young man threw his bike in front of the criminal, who skirted around the bike and continued to run. The young man then decided to help De Wit in his chase and the two of them ran about 500 meters after the criminal.

“Give a little, take a little”

The officer and the young man managed to catch the criminal and De Wit was able to make an arrest. He thanked the young man who then explained that he had just been fined by one of De Wit’s colleagues.

De Wit decided to repay the man for his help by asking that his fine be removed. “I immediately checked who that was and asked whether the ticket could be removed. Someone who helps so well deserves a reward.”

De Wit praised the young man for his help. “He loved it. A nice reward. And rightly so, I have nothing but praise for him.”

