Almost €500 for two cookies: yep, that happened at Albert Heijn

Stay vigilant at your local supermarket.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Nowadays, we all probably catch our breath a bit after seeing the price of a product pop up on Albert Heijn’s self-scan screen. After all, inflation still hits hard.

But even inflation can’t explain one customer’s bill.

In a literal manifestation of how expensive it feels to treat yourself nowadays, the customer was faced with a total of €447.78 for *drum roll, please*

Two filled cookies.

The user took to Reddit to share their expensive treat.

Hmm..
And the responses are hilarious

According to the user, after scanning their pack of two cookies, the scanner let out an almighty noise before displaying that it would be €447.78 for the 759 cookies they apparently just scanned.

Reddit was quick to give some advice, with users responding with the following helpful comments:

“Ask for help” — yes, thank you.

“Well, that’s a nice amount of stamps” — a very Dutch response indeed. At least they’ll probably get a decent pan out of it!

“It clearly says that you scanned 759 cookies. You don’t think that we’re crazy here, do you?” — Yes, because clearly, this person had the manpower and time to scan 759 cookies at a self-scan machine.

Another user is quick to point out something very important — “It also says to scan your bonus card for more benefits.” However, the OP let them know that the filled cookies were actually not in the bonus that week. 🥲

Stay awake while scanning

The OP explains that the cookies were, in fact, not filled with gold. After trying again, the cookies were once again more reasonably priced, and the guilt trip was over.

OP ends this fable with a word of warning “Always stay awake at the Appie [Albert Heijn].”

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

