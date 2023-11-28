Dutch Quirk #130: Charge hundreds of euros to live in a broom closet

“So, this is the room!” The agent stands awkwardly underneath a sloped ceiling, making way for you to step into the 6m2 space. You stand nose-to-nose with them while you discuss the price.

“And it’s…€750 per month.” They say with a very faint smile.

They know it’s bad. You know it’s bad. But it’s probably the best you’re going to get in the current market.

Why? Because Dutch landlords are embracing the current housing crisis with open, welcome arms.

What is it?

Unfortunately, this phenomenon is very well known in the Netherlands.

If it’s got four rickety walls and enough room to squeeze a single bed into, you can expect to pay hundreds of euros in rent per month to your landlord. We mean it.

Does it have insulation? You are one lucky duck! (That’ll be €400 extra.)

Why do they do it?

With a shortage of housing and plenty of desperate people in a concentrated area looking to find somewhere to live, Dutch landlords have no problem asking a ridiculous amount of money for you to live in a glorified broom closet.

After all, the demand is there. Why not fund a lavish lifestyle at your expense? You’re lucky to have a roof over your head — now cough it all up.

Why is it quirky?

In this case, it’s not so much quirky as it is downright extortionate.

Regardless of how we describe it, the Dutch are especially good at making use of a crisis when they can.

Would an Italian landlord dare to rent an old storage space to you for €800 per month? We’d like to think not.

Should you join in?

If, by the grace of Gouda, you somehow manage to become a homeowner in the Netherlands with the opportunity to rent to someone, we would like to ask that if you do rent out your broom closet, at least make sure it has insulation.

Oh, and maybe don’t charge half our income for it.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!