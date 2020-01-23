A convicted torturer and suspected murderer has cut his own ankle bracelet and made a run for it, the National Public Prosecutor’s Office says.

Cor Pijnen was enjoying a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his sentence for attempted murder. However, on Tuesday evening the ankle bracelet was no longer detectable. Police suspect it has been cut off his ankle. Pijnen is nicknamed ‘The Eel’ because he has managed to escape on multiple occasions.

(And yes, the suspected torturer and murderer’s surname translates to ‘Pain’ – talk about living up to a name.)

The 36-year-old is also suspected of the torture and murder of Onno Kuut in 2009. He’s part of a group referred to as the Tattoo-killers because of the identical tattoos of Chinese characters they have on their backs. A judge has previously referred to the group as professional murderers.

A specialised police investigation team has been deployed to track down the fugitive. He was last spotted in Schiedam on Tuesday, January 21.

Description

Pijnen is 1.75 metres tall, with a slender built. His most discerning feature is the striking tattoos placed all over his body, in particular, Chinese characters on his back and arm and a dragon on his chest. He may be using an alias.

Police warn that Pijnen may be using a firearm. If you spot him do not approach, but call 112. If you know where he is staying call the tracking service on 0800-6070.

Ad

1 of 5