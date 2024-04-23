A tax on terraces? Here’s how it could affect you

You hit the deck, prices hit the roof 🍺

Think you’re lucky to find a space outside to enjoy your beer on a sunny day in Amsterdam? Now, it’s even more of a luxury, as the terrace tax is doubling for some bars and restaurants.

Tax rates vary across the capital, reaching as high as €170 per square metre in the centre, the NOS reports.

Catering entrepreneurs will be hit by the HUGE increase in one blow to make up for the time the terrace tax was temporarily removed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the terraces are on public, municipal land, Alderman Hester Van Buren believes it is a reasonable fee used to “keep everything accessible”.

Sure, Dutchies know the value of the lively “terrasjes”, it’s top of their list of ways to spend a nice day. But now, while they peruse the menus in the fresh air, they might notice some changes.

Leaving more than a t(er)race

You’d be mistaken for thinking the outdoor space was lined with thrones, as it will soon be an even pricier seating option. 💸

But the terrace tax increase depends on where you are, as each municipality ultimately decides the amount.

Utrecht and Amsterdam have high rates, while terrace owners in Rotterdam don’t pay for the first 50 square metres. In the Hague and Lelystad, there is no terrace tax at all.

Increases in price and decreases in funding

However, alderman Boomgaars told NOS that while their patch of sunny seating goes untaxed, subsidies for culture, sports clubs, or property take the hit instead — especially since municipalities will receive significantly less government support from 2026.

More tax announcements are enough to make you crave an ice-cold beer, but you might want to check the price first. 🍻

Pim Evers from the trade association Koninklijke Horeca Nederland fears that the tax will force catering businesses to charge much more. In Amsterdam, prices could reach €4.5 to €5 for a whistle.

Those costs got you up in arms? You’re not the only one — the catering entrepreneurs from the capital want to take protest action against the decision.

How do you feel about the increased terrace tax? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

