Dutch Quirk #135: Refuse to buy a new bike, even if it’s falling apart

From travelling to work to grocery shopping and going to terrasjes, it’s essential to have a bike when you’re living in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands prides itself on having built its society on reclaimed land and bicycle paths, so it’s no surprise that Dutch people may be a bit attached to their beloved bikes.

So much so that they’re not willing to get rid of their bike — even if it’s barely holding together.

What is it?

Everyone knows at least one Dutch person whose bicycle chain has fallen down more times than they’ve sent Tikkies. Maybe their tyres squeak, or they don’t have working lights or a bell.

But no matter how old and beat up their bike looks (and sounds), they will simply refuse to get a new bike and insist that a small maintenance job will do the trick (DIY, of course).

Why do they do it?

Dutch people would rather hang on to an almost decrepit bike than spend heaps of money replacing it — especially when they could just repair it themself.

Not to mention, Dutchies are champions of sustainability and generally prefer to consume and spend as little as possible.

Why is it quirky?

Well, when most people would retire an old bike and buy a new one without hesitation, Dutchies will cling to their beloved.

No matter how old the bike is, they’d prefer to keep it around and routinely tape it together than get rid of something that could still be salvaged.

You could pry their cold, dead hands off their fiets for all they care.

Should you join in?

We certainly recommend getting the most use out of your products and only buying new things when you need them.

Dutch bicycles are sturdy and will last you a long time if you take care of them properly and take them for maintenance checks every year.

But don’t feel bad buying a new bike if your bike gets tossed in a canal or someone steals your front wheel. 😬

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!