Three dogs die of suspected poisoning in Amsterdam

Has humanity really gone to the dogs? That remains to be seen, as Amsterdam might have a serial poisoner on the loose! 😠

Three dogs in Amsterdam’s Heemstedestraat died under mysterious circumstances in the past two days, reports AT5.

The story of two of these dogs has been released to the public.

Lelie

Margreet van Dam knew something was wrong when she woke up one morning and saw her bedroom empty.

Her beloved Lelie — who was usually by her side — was nowhere to be seen.

Going downstairs, her worst fears were confirmed when she found Lelie’s body. Stiff and covered in vomit, it was clear that something evil was at play.

But, sadly, Lelie would not be the only fatality.

Pelle

Only four years old, Pelle was in good health and had plenty of life in his body.

However, after coming back from a walk, his owner Sofie Coronel noticed that his condition was quickly deteriorating.

She raced him to the vet, who immediately asked Sofie what postcode she lived in. The vet had already received several similar cases and had begun to see a suspicious pattern forming.

Unfortunately, it was too late for Pelle, who also succumbed to his strange illness.

Were the dogs really poisoned?

Although two of the three furry victims were rushed to the same veterinary clinic, the vet is hesitant to make a diagnosis on the matter.

They can’t be 100% certain that they are dealing with the victims of poisoning.

Tumours or epileptic symptoms aren’t yet ruled out, but the vet notes that the quick succession of attacks is very suspicious.

Margreet, on the other hand, blames it on rat poison. She tells AT5 that the area where she lives has a lot of rats, so rat poison could have found its way to the street.

Sofie, meanwhile, thinks that it may be drug-related. Whilst walking Pelle, she says that she didn’t notice anything on the street, but there were shelters nearby.

An ongoing issue

Another resident of the same neighbourhood tells AT5 that two cats have also died under mysterious circumstances.

The vet that handled two of the three cases also echoes this sentiment. They say that they want the matter to be further investigated, as the emotional damage to owners is beyond repair.

Although the police and municipality are taking this problem seriously, it remains unclear what actions will follow.

Do you think we have a poisoner at large, or is something else going on? Tell us all about it in the comments below!