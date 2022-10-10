Three dogs die of suspected poisoning in Amsterdam

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
photo-of-dog-moved-to-amsterdam
Image: marieke koenders/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/TAhIjeEoXKE

Has humanity really gone to the dogs? That remains to be seen, as Amsterdam might have a serial poisoner on the loose! 😠

Three dogs in Amsterdam’s Heemstedestraat died under mysterious circumstances in the past two days, reports AT5.

The story of two of these dogs has been released to the public.

Lelie

Margreet van Dam knew something was wrong when she woke up one morning and saw her bedroom empty.

Her beloved Lelie — who was usually by her side — was nowhere to be seen.

Going downstairs, her worst fears were confirmed when she found Lelie’s body. Stiff and covered in vomit, it was clear that something evil was at play.

But, sadly, Lelie would not be the only fatality.

Pelle

Only four years old, Pelle was in good health and had plenty of life in his body.

However, after coming back from a walk, his owner Sofie Coronel noticed that his condition was quickly deteriorating.

She raced him to the vet, who immediately asked Sofie what postcode she lived in. The vet had already received several similar cases and had begun to see a suspicious pattern forming.

Unfortunately, it was too late for Pelle, who also succumbed to his strange illness.

Were the dogs really poisoned?

Although two of the three furry victims were rushed to the same veterinary clinic, the vet is hesitant to make a diagnosis on the matter.

They can’t be 100% certain that they are dealing with the victims of poisoning.

Tumours or epileptic symptoms aren’t yet ruled out, but the vet notes that the quick succession of attacks is very suspicious.

Margreet, on the other hand, blames it on rat poison. She tells AT5 that the area where she lives has a lot of rats, so rat poison could have found its way to the street.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #95: Not have any stray dogs

Sofie, meanwhile, thinks that it may be drug-related. Whilst walking Pelle, she says that she didn’t notice anything on the street, but there were shelters nearby.

An ongoing issue

Another resident of the same neighbourhood tells AT5 that two cats have also died under mysterious circumstances. 

The vet that handled two of the three cases also echoes this sentiment. They say that they want the matter to be further investigated, as the emotional damage to owners is beyond repair.

Although the police and municipality are taking this problem seriously, it remains unclear what actions will follow.

Do you think we have a poisoner at large, or is something else going on? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous articlePush for euthanasia laws to be relaxed further in the Netherlands
Next articleSkateparks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam and beyond
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Push for euthanasia laws to be relaxed further in the Netherlands

While euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Cooperative Last Will (CLW), an organisation that wants people to have the ability...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Skateparks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam and beyond

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Hi there, skater! Looking to skateboard in the Netherlands, but just don't know where to start? We feel you, with so many skateparks and...

Push for euthanasia laws to be relaxed further in the Netherlands

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
While euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Cooperative Last Will (CLW), an organisation that wants people to have the ability to end their life,...

Time to stock up: 5 EU companies to invest in this year

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Most of us have spent the past two years indoors, meaning that for some, a nice stack of savings may be growing in our...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X