Push for euthanasia laws to be relaxed further in the Netherlands

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/317590504/stock-photo-cropped-view-doctor-white-coat.html#:~:text=Cropped%20view%20of%20doctor%20in%20white%20coat%20holding%20hand%20of%20patient%20in%20hospital%20%E2%80%94%20Photo

While euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Cooperative Last Will (CLW), an organisation that wants people to have the ability to end their life, believes that the freedom of assisted suicide is being threatened.

The cooperative helps people by providing those who want to end their life with the correct resources and information.

While it’s illegal to assist someone in terminating their life, it can be done in the Netherlands if they’re dealing with unbearable suffering, due to illness or other related causes.

Euthanasia in the Netherlands is allowed under certain conditions and solely at the request of the patient.

Euthanasia is performed by doctors who administer a fatal dose of a suitable drug, which puts the patient in an unconscious sleep with pain-reducing drugs, followed by natural death.

Assisted suicide in the Netherlands, on the other hand, is done with a lethal drug dose, which the patient administers themselves.

Are you thinking about suicide? You are not alone. Contact 113 Suicide Prevention via www.113.nl or call 113 (local rate) or 0800-0113 (free).

Freedom of euthanasia is threatened

According to CLW, the rules and protocols of assisted suicide are deterring doctors to help those looking to be euthanised, reports NU.nl.

In cases of assisted suicide, doctors must go through all six due care requirements to follow through with it.

CLW believes these measures to be intimidating as many doctors don’t dare to help someone as they may be prosecuted if they don’t properly meet all the requirements of the procedure.

“The next of kin are so intimidated and criminalized that they are afraid of the consequences.” says CLW chairman, Jos van Wijk, to Nu.nl.

READ MORE | Children under 12 could qualify for euthanasia in the Netherlands

CLW also points out the fact that there are other medicines that also make euthanasia possible. But, since these medicines are illegal, they remain out of reach.

“We have the right in the Netherlands to kill yourself, but you cannot exercise that right because the government is against it,” says Jos van Wijk.

Lawsuit against the government

As a result, the cooperative is filing a lawsuit against the Dutch State because everyone has the right to self-determination about life and the end of life according to European rules.

According to them, the Dutch government threatens the liberty of euthanasia and is, therefore, acting unlawfully. Though, this will be deliberated in more detail in court.

What do you think about the cooperative’s lawsuit against the Dutch State? Fair or unfair? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleTime to stock up: 5 EU companies to invest in this year
Next articleThree dogs die of suspected poisoning in Amsterdam
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Three dogs die of suspected poisoning in Amsterdam

Has humanity really gone to the dogs? That remains to be seen, as Amsterdam might have a serial poisoner on...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Skateparks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam and beyond

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Hi there, skater! Looking to skateboard in the Netherlands, but just don't know where to start? We feel you, with so many skateparks and...

Three dogs die of suspected poisoning in Amsterdam

Liana Pereira - 0
Has humanity really gone to the dogs? That remains to be seen, as Amsterdam might have a serial poisoner on the loose! 😠 Three dogs...

Time to stock up: 5 EU companies to invest in this year

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Most of us have spent the past two years indoors, meaning that for some, a nice stack of savings may be growing in our...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X