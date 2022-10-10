Push for euthanasia laws to be relaxed further in the Netherlands

While euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Cooperative Last Will (CLW), an organisation that wants people to have the ability to end their life, believes that the freedom of assisted suicide is being threatened.

The cooperative helps people by providing those who want to end their life with the correct resources and information.

While it’s illegal to assist someone in terminating their life, it can be done in the Netherlands if they’re dealing with unbearable suffering, due to illness or other related causes.

Euthanasia in the Netherlands is allowed under certain conditions and solely at the request of the patient. Euthanasia is performed by doctors who administer a fatal dose of a suitable drug, which puts the patient in an unconscious sleep with pain-reducing drugs, followed by natural death. Assisted suicide in the Netherlands, on the other hand, is done with a lethal drug dose, which the patient administers themselves. Are you thinking about suicide? You are not alone. Contact 113 Suicide Prevention via www.113.nl or call 113 (local rate) or 0800-0113 (free).

Freedom of euthanasia is threatened

According to CLW, the rules and protocols of assisted suicide are deterring doctors to help those looking to be euthanised, reports NU.nl.

In cases of assisted suicide, doctors must go through all six due care requirements to follow through with it.

CLW believes these measures to be intimidating as many doctors don’t dare to help someone as they may be prosecuted if they don’t properly meet all the requirements of the procedure.

“The next of kin are so intimidated and criminalized that they are afraid of the consequences.” says CLW chairman, Jos van Wijk, to Nu.nl.

CLW also points out the fact that there are other medicines that also make euthanasia possible. But, since these medicines are illegal, they remain out of reach.

“We have the right in the Netherlands to kill yourself, but you cannot exercise that right because the government is against it,” says Jos van Wijk.

Lawsuit against the government

As a result, the cooperative is filing a lawsuit against the Dutch State because everyone has the right to self-determination about life and the end of life according to European rules.

According to them, the Dutch government threatens the liberty of euthanasia and is, therefore, acting unlawfully. Though, this will be deliberated in more detail in court.

