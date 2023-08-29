Police confirm: Dutch baby was bitten to death by family dog

The police have been investigating a baby’s death that occurred last week in Flevoland. Now, they found out that a dog caused the tragedy.

Police in the Netherlands have seized a dog that is thought to have bitten a baby to death, reports NU.nl. This comes after police investigations and an autopsy on the deceased baby during the weekend.

A call to the police on Thursday

On Thursday morning, the police were called to the Antonius Hospital in Emmeloord, where the infant was at the time. It has not been revealed who took the baby to the hospital or what the condition of the baby was at that point.

The parents’ home was searched later on Thursday, and the dog was removed.

After uncertainty over the baby’s death, police and the public prosecutor decided to have an autopsy carried out. This confirmed that the dog bit the infant to death.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the dog is still alive and no arrests have been made.

