Police confirm: Dutch baby was bitten to death by family dog

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
close-up-of-police-band
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/522746952/stock-photo-police-man-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands.html

The police have been investigating a baby’s death that occurred last week in Flevoland. Now, they found out that a dog caused the tragedy.

Police in the Netherlands have seized a dog that is thought to have bitten a baby to death, reports NU.nl. This comes after police investigations and an autopsy on the deceased baby during the weekend.

A call to the police on Thursday

On Thursday morning, the police were called to the Antonius Hospital in Emmeloord, where the infant was at the time. It has not been revealed who took the baby to the hospital or what the condition of the baby was at that point.

The parents’ home was searched later on Thursday, and the dog was removed.

After uncertainty over the baby’s death, police and the public prosecutor decided to have an autopsy carried out. This confirmed that the dog bit the infant to death.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the dog is still alive and no arrests have been made.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview's weekly roundup📬

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

