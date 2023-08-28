Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships

The Dutch women’s relay team has us all jumping for joy as they clinched a sensational victory at the World Athletics Championships in the 4×400-metre relay.

With a final sprint that could give any superhero a run for their money, the Dutch women’s relay team seized the gold in a display of skill, speed, and sheer determination.

The team consisting of Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters and Femke Bol are the first to win a world title in the 4×400 metre relay for the Netherlands.

A bumpy start

On the opening day, Femke Bol had an unfortunate start when she fell on the ground just before finishing the mixed 4x400m final. But she didn’t let that stop her, and now she can say that she is a world champion.

Bol tells the NOS about how she felt tired in her warm-up and nervous at the start of the race, but she didn’t let that discourage her.

She says, “During the warm-up, I felt tired. As a fourth runner, you see three girls break. I told myself to stay calm. On the last stretch, I thought, I’ve got it. We end up as world champions”.

The Netherlands has been performing well in recent years since head coach Laurent Meuwly and his assistant Bram Peters have entered the picture.

First-ever Gold Medal for Team NED in the Women’s 4x400m Relay. Femke Bol overtakes Yeargin and Williams in the final few metres to ensure victory for the Dutch team.



🥇 Team NED 🇳🇱

🥈 Team JAM 🇯🇲

🥉 Team GBR 🇬🇧#WABudapest23pic.twitter.com/QAk7Iyrtrv — 𝕿𝖆𝖑𝖍𝖆 𝕭𝖎𝖓 𝕹𝖆𝖘𝖎𝖒 (@TalhaBinNasim) August 27, 2023

This victory isn’t just about a gold medal; it’s about the unwavering spirit of teamwork and the power of pushing beyond limits. These athletes have not only brought home the gold but have also etched their names in the annals of Dutch sporting history.

Did you catch the Dutch team’s victory? Tell us how you celebrated in the comments below!