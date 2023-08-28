🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships

NewsInternationalSports
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
Full-stadium-of-fans-watching-the-world-athletics-championships-2023-in-budapest-hungary
Image: World Athletics Championships https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1peeA0iKEK876P9q8PLL8ATnJTsKbNoY_

The Dutch women’s relay team has us all jumping for joy as they clinched a sensational victory at the World Athletics Championships in the 4×400-metre relay. 

With a final sprint that could give any superhero a run for their money, the Dutch women’s relay team seized the gold in a display of skill, speed, and sheer determination. 

The team consisting of Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters and Femke Bol are the first to win a world title in the 4×400 metre relay for the Netherlands. 

A bumpy start

On the opening day, Femke Bol had an unfortunate start when she fell on the ground just before finishing the mixed 4x400m final. But she didn’t let that stop her, and now she can say that she is a world champion.

Bol tells the NOS about how she felt tired in her warm-up and nervous at the start of the race, but she didn’t let that discourage her.

READ MORE | The Dutch women’s soccer team just pissed off their host country — and the World Cup hasn’t even begun

She says, “During the warm-up, I felt tired. As a fourth runner, you see three girls break. I told myself to stay calm. On the last stretch, I thought, I’ve got it. We end up as world champions”.

The Netherlands has been performing well in recent years since head coach Laurent Meuwly and his assistant Bram Peters have entered the picture. 

This victory isn’t just about a gold medal; it’s about the unwavering spirit of teamwork and the power of pushing beyond limits. These athletes have not only brought home the gold but have also etched their names in the annals of Dutch sporting history.

Did you catch the Dutch team’s victory? Tell us how you celebrated in the comments below!

Feature Image:World Athletics Championships
Previous article
Train travel is only getting worse — and the Dutch government is doing nothing
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Train travel is only getting worse — and the Dutch government is doing nothing

Train ticket prices are on the rise, but does this mean we get better quality service from the NS? Helaas,...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Train travel is only getting worse — and the Dutch government is doing nothing

Simone Jacobs - 0
Train ticket prices are on the rise, but does this mean we get better quality service from the NS? Helaas, the answer is no. We've...

Two peas in a pod: students in Nijmegen can rent a room together to combat housing shortage

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Want to study in the Netherlands? Well, the new catch is that you might be paying rent to live in one bedroom with a...

12 unmissable World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands to visit

Abigail Claire - 3
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right — this tiny country is filled to the brim with exciting...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.