The Netherlands has topped the charts for English proficiency in a new study released by EF Education First.

The EF English Proficiency Index (EF EFI) 2020 examined the English-speaking capabilities of 2.2 million respondents across 100 countries. It’s the second year in a row that the Dutch have claimed the top spot.

Naturally, we’re sure the Dutch are proud as punch over the achievement — especially after beating out their language arch-nemesis Denmark for the title. The Dutch scored 652 points on the survey, relegating the Danes to second-place with 632 points.

“It’s great that the Netherlands has again managed to occupy the number one position this year,” says Marc Hollander, Country Manager of EF Education First Netherlands. “It has become clear that communication is key, especially in the challenging circumstances of the past year.”

Which city is home to the best English-speakers in Holland?

Drumroll please … well, perhaps that’s not necessary. Amsterdam is home to the best English-speakers in the Netherlands, closely followed by Rotterdam and The Hague. We could lie and say that we’re surprised but … we’re not.

Of course, the Dutch speak great English all the way across the nation. But how did this tiny country become so good at a language that isn’t their own?

Why the Dutch are great at English

The Netherlands teaches English from primary school all the way through the final years of high school, and even vocational education and university. Some universities have even switched entire courses to English, prompting fear of a “linguicide” of the Dutch language.

Meanwhile, unlike other European countries, like Germany and Spain, that insist on dubbing popular television shows and movies, the Dutch don’t rely on dubbing. That’s why you can walk into virtually any non-children’s movie playing in a cinema in the Netherlands and enjoy it in English.

Dunglish While writing this article I asked my partner for a translated Dutch phrase about being proud. “Proud as a cockpea!” she said confidently. I must have looked confused. “You know, the bird with all the feathers!” she said. Perhaps English proficiency doesn’t stretch as far as the word “peacock”?

EF EFI 2020 Country Rankings for English Proficiency

EF EPI Ranking Country or Region 1 Netherlands 2 Denmark 3 Finland 4 Sweden 5 Norway 6 Austria 7 Portugal 8 Germany 9 Belgium 10 Singapore 11 Luxembourg 12 South Africa 13 Croatia 14 Hungary 15 Serbia 16 Poland 17 Romania 18 Switzerland 19 Czech Republic 20 Bulgaria 21 Greece 22 Kenya 22 Slovakia 24 Lithuania 25 Argentina 25 Estonia 27 Philippines 28 France 29 Latvia 30 Italy 30 Malaysia 32 South Korea 33 Hong Kong, China 34 Nigeria 34 Spain 36 Costa Rica 37 Chile 38 China 39 Paraguay 40 Belarus 41 Cuba 41 Russia 43 Albania 44 Ukraine 45 Macau, China 46 Bolivia 47 Georgia 48 Dominican Republic 49 Honduras 50 India 51 Armenia 51 Uruguay 53 Brazil 54 Tunisia 55 Japan 56 El Salvador 56 Iran 56 Panama 59 Peru 60 Nepal 61 Pakistan 62 Ethiopia 63 Bangladesh 63 Guatemala 65 Vietnam 66 United Arab Emirates 67 Venezuela 68 Sri Lanka 69 Turkey 70 Kuwait 71 Qatar 72 Jordan 73 Nicaragua 74 Bahrain 74 Indonesia 74 Morocco 77 Colombia 78 Mongolia 79 Afghanistan 80 Angola 81 Algeria 82 Mexico 83 Egypt 84 Cambodia 85 Sudan 86 Azerbaijan 87 Syria 88 Uzbekistan 89 Cameroon 89 Thailand 91 Ivory Coast 92 Kazakhstan 93 Ecuador 93 Myanmar 95 Rwanda 96 Kyrgyzstan 97 Saudi Arabia 98 Oman 99 Iraq 100 Tajikistan

Feature Image: Vlad Chețan/Pexels