Dutch Quirk #16: Have a go-to pannenkoeken restaurant

When it comes to Dutch food, many people would agree that most of it is simply a little…weird. Pannenkoeken, however, are a fan-favourite among Dutchies and Internationals alike!

Just like their Queen is loyal to the Dutch football team, many Dutch people are loyal to their chosen go-to pannenkoeken restaurant. 👨‍🍳

What is it?

A pannenkoek is the Dutch version of an American pancake (or a French crêpe?) — but also not really. It’s thinner than a pancake but thicker than a crêpe, and can be topped with anything you wish. Lekker! 🥞

And well, the Dutch take their pannenkoeken very seriously — to the point where the spelling of the word causes heated debates in the government.

So, with the high number of restaurants specialising in this simple Dutch delicacy, people make it their lifelong mission to find the very best restaurant — and they stay loyal to it until the day they die. 

Why do they do it?

Well, because pannenkoeken are just heerlijk! And why not enjoy the best of them? 🤤

A dish that offers as much variety as the Dutch pannenkoek — though some combinations are highly questionable (yes, we’re talking about you, frikandel pannenkoek) — is guaranteed to be a hit with young and old. 

Translation: Dinner. The kids chose a #FrikandelPannenkoek. Another specialty of #Pannekoekenbaker #Zeeland

So, an outing to the favourite pannenkoekenhuis is the perfect Sunday activity for the whole family to enjoy together.

Why is it quirky? 

Because it shows how the Dutch love the simple joys in life!

While others might prefer to go out to a fancy steakhouse or a sushi restaurant, Nederlanders would rather stick with what they know and love — so, pannenkoekjes at the regular joint it is.

Should you join in? 

Finding your go-to restaurant is the best excuse to visit all the pannenkoeken places in your city — so, natuurlijk you should join in! 👏

Consider your options carefully and eet smaakelijk!

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands to complete her studies, not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is following a master’s in Arts, Literature and Media. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee-walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

