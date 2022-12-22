83. Tell everyone “doe normaal” when they’re not normal themselves

Have you ever been in the centre of Amsterdam, wondering just why so many Dutch people seem to have some kind of social uniform and are all wearing the same thing?

Or, have you ever felt like you’re being stared at every time you walk into the train carriage, kind of like when you arrive late to class, and everyone in the room turns to look at you walking through the door?

Well, this Dutch quirk is known as doe normaal.

What is it?

Doe normaal translates to ‘act normal’ or ‘be normal’. Now, we have to remember this is the Netherlands after all and the Dutch definition of normality is wildly different to the normal you might expect coming from a different country.

For many expats and internationals, the phrase doe normaal comes with a heavier meaning. In order to be considered a normal part of Dutch society, you must be understated.

The Dutch saying "doe normaal" –act normal– also applies to the royal family. Instead of a chauffeur driven limo accompanied by bodyguards, the King's youngest went to school this week like any other kid… on her bike. https://t.co/l21qCNEqW4 pic.twitter.com/PCd8Kk5a04 — Tulip Expat Services (@TulipExpats) September 4, 2019

Unlike in many Western countries, where individuality is highly desired, and often, being the ‘not normal’ one in a room makes you the most interesting one. (Of course, one can still go too far with this, and then be considered weird. It’s all just learned social behaviour. 🤷‍♀️)

The phrase starts to take practical effect when it comes to the clothing you wear, as the Dutchies seem to have a bit of a uniform.

If taking on the attitude of doe normaal like the Dutch do, you must find a way to fit in — to be somewhere between achieved and average, and not make enough of a statement to be ‘normal’.

Why do they do it?

Why do the Dutch hail this cultural attitude so much, you ask?

Part of it could be due to the fact that the Dutch have a lack of hierarchy; therefore, doe normaal, means that you are socially ‘fitting in’ to that lack of hierarchy in work and social spaces.

READ MORE | 5 things that will shock you when you arrive in the Netherlands

You might notice a result of this equality to mean that Dutchies talk back to professors without thought, or that your boss might come along to after-work drinks. After all, you’re all the same, aren’t you?

This Dutch attitude all comes down to Calvinism. Things such as opened curtains and not attracting too much attention to oneself is all about modesty, and the Calvinist belief in living simply.

Though, doe normaal can become a bit damaging, as it refers to acting ‘normal’ or ‘not crazy’, which can also mean acting ‘Dutch’. And how do you act Dutch, and normal, if you’re an international?

Why is it quirky?

Because it’s not something, most internationals and expats are familiar with!

If you take most Western and even Eastern countries, individuality is hailed. Of course, there are issues within these cultures, and damaging social norms, but there’s lots of emphasis on ‘acting yourself’.

The Dutch have a policy of "doe normaal ", or be normal. Anything that is not required absolutely under the law is not normal & therefore a deviation, which will be discouraged & mocked vehemently. — Renuka Dhinakaran (@renudhinakaran) March 16, 2022

So, if you act yourself, and you’re different to everyone else, there’s no huge definition of normal, and everyone can dress and act how they want — their very own way of being ‘normal’! 🥳

Should you join in?

Well, if you want to really integrate into Dutch society, you do have to take on this attitude to some extent.

It might also help you understand other Dutch quirks, such as their obsession with King’s Day or hagelslag.

But, if you do join in, perhaps take an international twist. We can all act normal in our own ways without chastising each other for attracting too much attention by being outspoken or expressive.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!