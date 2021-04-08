“Benefits outweigh the risks”: Dutch cabinet to make decision on use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Following the European Medical Agency’s (EMA) report yesterday, Dutch ministers will meet today to discuss whether or not to continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca.

The EMA has concluded that while there does appear to be a link between rare cases of thrombosis and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the risk is significantly outweighed by the benefits. Now, the Dutch cabinet must decide how to respond to this conclusion, RTL Nieuws reports.

Will the halt be lifted?

Last week, it was decided that the Dutch government would halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on anyone under the age of 60. Other countries such as Italy have also made the decision to halt the injection of young people with the vaccine.

Now, given the EMA’s conclusion, Minister for Health, Hugo De Jonge, will consult with the cabinet before making a decision on how to proceed with the Dutch vaccine strategy. The cabinet expects to make a decision later today.

What are your thoughts on the current Dutch vaccination strategy? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: European People’s Party/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0