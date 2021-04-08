A biertje on the terrace? Here are some of the relaxations we may see after April 21

Opening terraces and shops, lifting the curfew, and increasing the maximum number of visitors at home per day from one to two — these are some of the relaxations that the Dutch government is hoping to introduce after April 21.

These relaxations would be the first steps of easing into what the government hopes to be a coronavirus-measures-free summer, reports RTL Nieuws.

First relaxations outdoors

The Dutch government wants to start by introducing relaxations outdoors because there is a lower risk of contracting the virus.

The measures which will be in place from April 21 will be announced at a press conference next Tuesday. On April 28, another press conference will take place.

Education

Other relaxations such as opening out-of-school care, secondary education, and allowing higher education with regular testing are on the table as well, claim insider sources in The Hague. “Finally a little air for society,” says a prominent politician.

To relax or not to relax?

Whether or not we’ll be able to enjoy a biertje on a bar terrace depends on the advice of the Netherlands’ Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which is currently assessing the plan.

However, things seem to be finally heading in the right direction, with the number of coronavirus infections decreasing last week and over 20% of the Dutch population already having coronavirus antibodies.

