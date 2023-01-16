Dutch child reports domestic violence to police because he didn’t like his food

Netherlands-police-car-light-flashing-emergency
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/164814376/stock-photo-dutch-police-car-light-flashing.html

Sometimes you look at Dutch meals and think, “this is a crime.” Well, it seems one Dutchie agrees. A child took measures into his own hands and reported the unthinkable to the police… bad cooking.

Police officers in Culemborg received an interesting phone call when a child reported he was a victim of domestic violence. 

What sort of suffering had this child faced? None. It turns out he simply just didn’t like his mother’s dinner, RTL Nieuws reports.

The scene of the crime

The request for help was short and to the point. After a few questions, the responding police had doubts about the boy’s report but did not want to take any risks and drove to his location. 

Upon arrival, the police officers saw no signs of domestic violence happening in the household. The only violence the boy faced was towards his taste buds.

It appeared that the boy had a case of minor autism and thought his mother’s cooking was echt niet lekker, so he decided to call the police about it — fair enough if you ask us! 🙂

A false report

Making an intentionally false call to 112 can be a serious crime, resulting in a large fine or even a prison sentence. However, in this case, the officers left it with a ‘good conversation’ between the boy and his parents. 

READ MORE | Dutch emergency numbers you should know in the Netherlands

The details of the crime remain top secret as it is still unknown what the boy had for dinner that night. 

What do you think about this case? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

