Class is in session: ‘Me too’ lectures will be mandatory at University of Maastricht

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
First-year students of the University of Maastricht are getting a new compulsory course added to their timetable: MeToo lessons.

From this upcoming September, students will not be allowed to skip or drop out of this essential course — making the University of Maastricht the first Dutch institution to introduce mandatory attendance for a whole year group. 

Lessons will cover information about sexual boundaries, sexual assault, and transgressive behaviour, reports Trouw.

The reason behind it 

The decision to add this course to first years’ rosters was reached by the Executive Board of the university, which worked in collaboration with the student group, Feminists of Maastricht (FoM). 

After FoM expressed strong criticism of the university for having no response to a sexual harassment complaint, the university acted. Speaking to Trouw, spokesman for Maastricht University, Koen Augustijn says, “we now think it’s time for the next step.”

Indeed. In 2021 alone, it was revealed that almost half (46.9%) of Maastricht University students have been either sexually harassed, raped, or assaulted.

Ssh! Class is starting

While it remains unknown how the lessons will be organised, the lessons will have two clear themes: how to recognise inappropriate behaviour and how to prevent it. 

The lessons will revolve around the theme of social safety, concerning issues such as sexual misconduct, sexual violence, and sexual boundaries. 

How exactly classes will be taught and handled will be further discussed in the upcoming months.

Safety on campus? We’re all here for it! 🙋

Everyone deserves to feel safe in or out of university. Please reach out to the Sexual Assault Center if you ever need help. 

What do you think about introducing these lessons into the curriculum? Tell us in the comments below! 

Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

