Date night in IKEA anyone? Utrecht store to open its showrooms for speed dating

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Can you think of a more romantic place to meet the love of your life than in an IKEA showroom? No, right? 

Well lucky you! IKEA’s Utrecht store is planning (or should we say assembling) some well-organised and neatly packed speed dating for you!

On Saturday, February 4, IKEA will host a ‘Date for the planet’ speed dating event. 

The store will keep its doors open after the usual closing time, and its showrooms will turn into intimate date locations. Hopeful lovebirds can congregate at 7 PM, and the speed dating session starts at 8 PM. 

I’m ready for love!

IKEA promises all the essentials for a perfect night! Dinner with candlelights, and in typical IKEA style, a starter pack — a big bag filled with conversation starter cards, to avoid awkward silences. 

The rules are simple: a buzzer goes off every five minutes, and you switch partners — so you will have just enough time to know if you met the love of your life or not.

The speed dating lasts until 9:30 PM, but the restaurant will remain open, so you can stay there to chat with your brand-new lover! 

Meet you by the Ektorp sofa

If you feel like the candlelights, meatballs, and snazzy interiors have done the job, and you have the perfect chemistry with your partner, you can hold each other’s hand and explore the rest of the showroom. 

couple-on-date-laughing
So you are a pro at IKEA bed assembling, ? Image: Depositphotos

There will be a bed waiting for you, where you can make the necessary steps… you can play with your conversation starter cards! 🔥

Date for the planet

IKEA Utrecht is organising this unique event to draw attention to the energy crisis in our homes. The message is even more simple than the falling in love part: being together saves energy. 

If you feel like you want to be one of the thousand singles (no cheating) who want to search for love in an IKEA showroom, you can register until February 4. The only requirement is that you are at least 18 years old!

Would you be brave enough to show up in the showroom? Tell us in the comments!

Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

