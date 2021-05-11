Dutchies ditch the meat: Netherlands eats the most meat replacements in Europe

Photo-of-man-eating-veggie-burger
Image: Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/nA6Xhnq2Od8

You may not think it with the national love for bitterballen, but it turns out the Dutch are going veggie. A recent study puts the Netherlands ahead of every other European country when it comes to the consumption of meat replacements.

According to research by not-for-profit ProVeg, Dutchies buy the most meat replacement products compared with their European neighbours. It looks like many have also dabbled in veganism, as the sale of vegetable-based “cheeses” is also on the rise — these are up by 400% over the last two years, reports the NOS.

A small market on the rise

Despite the Dutch love for non-meat, the market share of these products is only 2.5%. This is surprising when the national average amount of fake meat products eaten per person in the Netherlands is 870 grams per year.

READ MORE | Let’s talk about food waste in the Netherlands

The cliché that every millennial is veggie might be true. Remko Vogelenzang, director of Bobeldijk Food Group, said that it’s mainly young people driving the meat-free market.

He also suggests that coronavirus might have affected people’s meat-eating habits. He told the NOS that “some people have become concerned about factory farming and come to the conclusion that a pandemic is caused by humans, in the way we interact with animals.”

Low on “real” meat consumption

It looks like aardappelen, vlees, groente is going out of fashion, the Dutch aren’t eating as much meat as we think. In fact, surprisingly, the Netherlands is only 70th in the world for its meat consumption.

The Dutch are eating about 17 million kilograms of meat per year, according to World Population Review. This may sound like a lot but it’s miles better (or we should say kilometres better) than our neighbours in Germany. Across the border they are chomping in at 19th place eating nearly 84 million kilos of meat per year.

What do you think about Dutch meat consumption? Have you dipped into the meat replacement market? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash

A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

