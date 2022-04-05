Dutch energy bills rise by 20% in three months: what does it mean for you?

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-electricity-pole-towers
Electricity poles

The Dutch bank ABN AMRO stated that energy bills for citizens in the Netherlands have risen up to 20% in the first three months of 2022. 🤯

ABN AMRO tracked and analyzed the transactions of payment accounts and discovered that the average energy bill of a household went from €135 in February 2022 to €137 in March the same year, reports the NOS. 📈

READ MORE | 10 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands

Costs vary depending on the type of energy contract

What kind of utility contract do you have? We’ll wait while you run and double-check. 👀

In their report, the Dutch bank mentioned that residents with fixed contracts won’t see the higher prices reflected on their energy bills. This is because they pay fixed-rate energy tariffs. 

READ MORE | Gas, electricity, water and more: ultimate guide to utilities in the Netherlands

On the other hand, those who have variable contracts or soon-expiring contracts are about to receive some costly bills. 🧾

In the Netherlands, 40% of households have variable energy contracts, meaning their residents will have to deal with the soaring price increase. 💶

More consequences for low-income households

Especially residents with low incomes will experience negative effects on their economic situation, according to their own banks. 

Those earning the lowest 20% of income in the Netherlands spend about 13% of their income on energy costs, reports the NOS.  

The energy shortage is hitting high-income and low-income families in similar ways. However, the effects are likely to be more long-lasting for low-income groups. 

The reason for this is that those with low incomes usually have variable energy contracts and live in poorly insulated houses, says Jeannine van Reeken, an economist at ABN AMRO. 

Have you noticed this rise in energy costs first-hand yet? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleProperty owners stand up for tenants: no more dodgy nominations
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Property owners stand up for tenants: no more dodgy nominations

Tenants in the Netherlands can often nominate the next person to take over their room when they move out. However,...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -

Latest posts

Dutch energy bills rise by 20% in three months: what does it mean for you?

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Dutch bank ABN AMRO stated that energy bills for citizens in the Netherlands have risen up to 20% in the first three months...

Property owners stand up for tenants: no more dodgy nominations

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Tenants in the Netherlands can often nominate the next person to take over their room when they move out. However, large Dutch property owners,...

Dutch supermarkets can improve on human rights policies

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Albert Heijn and Jumbo could be doing better when it comes to human rights practices in their business. 🌿 Oxfam Novib creates a yearly supermarket...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X