Spring weather is actually coming back to the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
We’re just as sick of the current Dutch weather as you are — but things are starting to look up again.

Weerplaza forecasts that the Netherlands will have bad weather (cold, grey, and rainy) until next weekend. After that, we can expect sunshine and warm temperatures, reports NU.nl.

Cycling through the seasons

The lowlands faced some interesting weather in the last few weeks. 😵‍💫

From an unusual (but very welcome) sunny weather streak, to even more unusual frost and cold temperatures, and finally, rain that’s typical for Dutch autumn, the Netherlands has seen all the seasons over the span of mere days. 🌧

At the moment, cold air from the north is still keeping the temperatures around less-than-ideal 10 degrees. 🍃

Anticipating spring weather

It will be a while before the weather returns to springtime — temperatures will remain below 10 degrees Celsius, it will rain a lot, and some parts of the country may experience nighttime frost. 🥶

But in due time, springtime weather will come back for April. Temperatures will rise up to 20 degrees (and even higher in the south) and there will be plenty of sun after one more week of this gloomy weather. ☀️

What are you planning to do when the weather gets better? Tell us in the comments! 💭

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

