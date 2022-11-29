It’s a miracle: this Dutch energy company is lowering its prices in January

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Photo-of-young-couple-looking-at-laptop-calculating-bid-on-Dutch-house
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/180100340/stock-photo-cheerful-young-couple-calculating-their.html

Consumers of one Dutch energy company will have a cadeautje (small present) this holiday season: lowered energy rates! 🎁

Unlike big Dutch energy providers Vattenfall and Essent, Eneco will reduce their variable rates from January 1, reports RTL Nieuws.

What does this mean for consumers?

Those that receive a new variable rate in January will be paying 10% less per month.

With 67% of all Dutch households holding variable energy contracts, this news definitely sounds like an early Christmas present for Eneco customers! 👀

Eneco’s reduced rates will apply to consumption above the governmental price cap.

What is the price cap?

The price cap sets a price ceiling of €1.45 for the first 1200m3 of gas and €0.40 for the first 2900kWh of electricity used, in order to protect consumers from being bombarded by sky-high energy costs.

READ MORE | All you need to know about the Dutch energy subsidy and price cap

At present, the current rate for gas and power are €3.04 per m3 and €0.76 per kWh, respectively (factoring in energy taxes for 2023 and 21% VAT).

Enjoying that price cap? There’s a catch

In order to account for the current price cap, the government will raise taxes in 2023.

VAT cuts will go from 9% to 21%, and tax credits (the amount of money that taxpayers can expect to see back) will take a nosedive.

Meanwhile, De Autoriteit Consument&Markt (the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets) recently announced that grid management costs are increasing by ten euros on average, which consumers are also expected to foot the bill for.

What do you think of Eneco’s decision? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Studying in Breukelen: everything you need to know
Next article
Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful: My experience of living in the Netherlands
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Dutch cinemas forced to raise ticket prices to survive the energy crisis

Cinemas in the Netherlands are hiking up their ticket prices in order to compensate for their sky-high energy bills. While we...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Want to seriously level up your Dutch? This course is for you

Juni Moltubak - 0
Sure, in the short term, you can get around all right by just speaking English in the Netherlands. But once you’ve stayed in this...

Dutch Quirk #96: Avoid going to the dentist at all costs

Mihály Droppa - 0
It’s often painful and expensive to visit your dentist, so what’s the point, right? Well, the Dutch have filled their objection toolkit to a...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government has...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X