What would you do if you suddenly came into half a million euros? You could buy your very own home in the Netherlands, TWO Bentleys, or maybe… a parking space in Amsterdam?

Yes, you read that right.

Conveniently located right at Amsterdam’s stunning Vondelpark, the Netherlands’ most expensive parking space is listed for sale on Funda for a whopping €495,000. That’s what RTL Z‘s financial journalist Eric Rezelman found in his research.

“Absolutely not worth half a million”

Despite its fabulous location, Rezelman believes that a parking space is “absolutely” not worth this exorbitant price.

(… Especially if we consider the fact that it’s right next to a park where it is legal to have public sex. 👀)

In the area where this parking spot is located, homes go for — brace yourselves — up to €7 million. However, the rising housing costs around the country are not the only reason for such a shocking listing, as Rezelman explains.

To discourage car use, parking costs in city centres such as Amsterdam and Utrecht are also increasing rapidly, with hourly rates for parking reaching up to €7.50 per hour. 😳

The most expensive in the country

Though this is the most expensive parking spot in all of the Netherlands, it’s not the only one of its kind.

Neuwegein, a municipality near Utrecht, is home to the second-most expensive parking space, listed at €350,000. Meanwhile, a happy owner in Utrecht is selling a spot for €300,000.

How much would you be willing to pay for a parking space? Share your thoughts in the comments!