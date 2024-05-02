The billionaire Van der Vorm family from Rotterdam are paying off the debts of 1000 families in poverty every year for the next three years. Sounds generous, right? Well, not everyone is convinced.

Debt is piling up for around 15,000 families living in poverty in Rotterdam, and the Van der Vorms want to stand up for the suffering children, NU.nl shares.

How exactly are they achieving this benevolence? Well, aside from having the booming bank account for it, they will rely on their own empire.

Who are the Van der Vorms? Mysterious Martijn van der Vorm, the media-shy head of the family, built up the family’s global business empire in Monaco. 💸 The 61-year-old Dutchman’s family is estimated to be worth a total of €8.5 billion, mainly thanks to their huge investment company, HAL.

How does it work?

Families in Rotterdam with at least one child who have experienced challenging living circumstances in the past seven years are top of the list for the generous act.

They will not have to pay anything back, and anyone can register for it.

Firstly, part of the family’s philanthropic institution will handle creditor negotiations. Then, Fonds de Loods, the Van der Vorm’s debt relief company, buys off the debt in one sweep.

The budget for this project has not been officially shared. However, the average cost of paying off all debts for one family is approximately €2,700, so that would mean a total of over €8 million.

Gratitude, but also attitude

The Van der Vorm generosity has come under fire for only offering a short-term fix for a much larger-scale social issue.

Godfried Engbersen, professor of sociology at Erasmus University, believes it promotes inequality because, “For some this is a lottery ticket, while others are left with debt,” he told NU.nl.

And the problem is far from over, since “we have to be careful that we become increasingly dependent on private initiatives,” Engberson continues.

It’s less about questioning the initiative’s value and more about maintaining the government’s responsibility to prevent severe debt.

When the results of a study conducted in collaboration with the municipality are revealed, we’ll see how effective Van der Vorm’s project is.

