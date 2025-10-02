💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Dutch Freedom Flotilla boat and crew intercepted by Israel

Greta Thunberg was also detained

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/palestine-protest.html?filter=all&qview=11116860
The Dutch vessel Mohammed Bhar, part of the international “Freedom Flotilla” carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli navy last night.

All crew members, including six Dutch nationals and one French national, were taken into custody.

Four other members of the Dutch delegation, who had been sailing on other boats in the convoy, were also arrested.

Vessels intercepted

The NOS reports that in total, at least 13 boats from the flotilla were stopped 200 kilometres from the coast of Gaza.

@just_palestiniangirl Mohammad Bhar solidarity hunger strike announcement as the IOF is circling us and has already intercepted vessels ALNA and SIRIUS #اسطول_الصمود #flotillaunderattack #GlobalSumudFlotilla #alleyesondeck #alleyesonflotilla ♬ son original – Just Palestinian Girl

However, taking to X last night, the Global Sumud Flotilla reports that 43 of the boats continue to make their way to Gaza, with some managing to come within 50 kilometres of the coastline.

Five Dutch delegation members remain at sea, according to organisers.

Among those arrested was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose presence drew global attention to the operation.

@junosrecords an egregious, unjust, criminal act; yet one that will be overlooked by so many #gretathunberg #freepalestine #palestine🇵🇸 #flotilla #progressive ♬ original sound – juno 🇵🇸🙏❤️🇮🇱☢️💣

Videos of the arrest are circulating online on every major social media platform.

International fallout

The arrests have sparked swift and widespread reactions.

Turkey denounced Israel’s actions as “an act of terror,” while Colombia escalated tensions by expelling the remaining Israeli diplomats in Bogotá after two Colombian nationals were detained.

READ MORE | The Netherlands will pull out of Eurovision if Israel participates

Protests in solidarity with the flotilla broke out in cities worldwide, including Rome, Athens, Istanbul, Berlin, Madrid, and Buenos Aires.

A small group of protesters also gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Den Haag.

Israel’s response

Israel defended the interceptions, claiming the flotilla had violated a lawful naval blockade around Gaza, which it describes as an “active combat zone” on X.

Officials argued the flotilla’s attempt was a “provocation” rather than a genuine humanitarian mission.

The Freedom Flotilla departed Barcelona on August 31, with dozens of boats and about 500 people on board, including activists, journalists, and politicians.

The convoy carries food, water, and medicine, with organisers emphasising the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the reason for their mission.

The fate of those arrested remains uncertain, as diplomatic tensions and protests continue to mount around the world.

You can support the Freedom Flotilla’s mission by donating to help provide aid for Gaza.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

