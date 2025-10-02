Dutch Freedom Flotilla boat and crew intercepted by Israel

- Advertisement -

The Dutch vessel Mohammed Bhar, part of the international “Freedom Flotilla” carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli navy last night.

All crew members, including six Dutch nationals and one French national, were taken into custody.

Four other members of the Dutch delegation, who had been sailing on other boats in the convoy, were also arrested.

Vessels intercepted

The NOS reports that in total, at least 13 boats from the flotilla were stopped 200 kilometres from the coast of Gaza.

However, taking to X last night, the Global Sumud Flotilla reports that 43 of the boats continue to make their way to Gaza, with some managing to come within 50 kilometres of the coastline.

Five Dutch delegation members remain at sea, according to organisers.

Among those arrested was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose presence drew global attention to the operation.

Videos of the arrest are circulating online on every major social media platform.

International fallout

The arrests have sparked swift and widespread reactions.

Turkey denounced Israel’s actions as “an act of terror,” while Colombia escalated tensions by expelling the remaining Israeli diplomats in Bogotá after two Colombian nationals were detained.

Protests in solidarity with the flotilla broke out in cities worldwide, including Rome, Athens, Istanbul, Berlin, Madrid, and Buenos Aires.

A small group of protesters also gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Den Haag.

Israel’s response

Israel defended the interceptions, claiming the flotilla had violated a lawful naval blockade around Gaza, which it describes as an “active combat zone” on X.

Officials argued the flotilla’s attempt was a “provocation” rather than a genuine humanitarian mission.

The sole purpose of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla is provocation. Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem have all offered and continue to offer the flotilla a way to peacefully deliver any aid they might have to Gaza. The flotilla refused because they are not… pic.twitter.com/pLQj1FLIPA — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 1, 2025

The Freedom Flotilla departed Barcelona on August 31, with dozens of boats and about 500 people on board, including activists, journalists, and politicians.

The convoy carries food, water, and medicine, with organisers emphasising the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the reason for their mission.

The fate of those arrested remains uncertain, as diplomatic tensions and protests continue to mount around the world.

You can support the Freedom Flotilla’s mission by donating to help provide aid for Gaza.