“No more internationals:” Dutch gov’t calls for cuts to new foreign students

Heather Slevin
crowds-of-people-in-amsterdam
Image: Despositphotos [Editorial use only] https://depositphotos.com/221680494/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-sept-2018-tourists.html

We’ve heard it all before — the influx of international students in the Netherlands is just too much for the lowlands to keep up with.

The Dutch Minister for Education, Robbert Dijkgraaf, has called on universities and universities of applied sciences in the Netherlands to stop actively recruiting international students, reports the NOS.

More students; less housing

The sad truth is that the Netherlands faces a major housing crisis, the majority of which affects students in the Netherlands.

Earlier this year, the pressure on universities was so great that the University of Amsterdam (UvA) had to tell international students without accommodation not to come.

Dijkgraaf also points out that the major influx of students can “put pressure on the sustainability, affordability and quality of the Dutch higher education system.”

With an astounding 115,000 international students moved to the land of clogs and tulips for college in 2021 alone, we can imagine the pressure on tutors and professors to keep up.

A “complete stop”

As a result, Dijkgraaf has asked school boards and the Dutch government to stop actively recruiting new international students through grant and application systems.

However, it has been suggested that exceptions should be made for students studying courses in which there is a labour shortage. This includes healthcare, science and education.

READ MORE | More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Until when? We’re not sure. Perhaps in the meantime, colleges will start to address the housing issue, including homing the current over 500+ students in UvA who are officially homeless.

What do you think of the education minister’s measures? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Editor’s Note: an earlier version of this story wrote that the government calls for a “complete stop” on accepting new international students. Instead, the government is calling for a complete stop to actively recruiting international students.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

