Hoera! The first Dutch energy-neutral train station is already breaking records

The sustainable Delft Campus Station has nabbed the title of the Netherlands’ first energy-neutral train station. 💪

Just one short year after being comissioned, this future-thinking station generates more power than it consumes, reports AD.

Entirely self-sufficient

Delft Campus shattered its predicted goal of 210 MWh of power generated with a grand total of 216 MWh, proving that sustainable mobility is not only possible, but a smash hit.

READ MORE | Delft will have the Netherlands first fully solar-powered train station

In fact, in the first year alone, the station’s 810 solar panels generated enough energy to power a whopping 78 households!

Sustainable rail travel is just around the corner

Delft Campus Station’s wild success is helping pave the way for future energy-neutral stations in the Netherlands. Talk about a statement, huh? 🙌

To relieve pressure on the congested central cycle paths and parking, Delft Campus—the city’s second station—has been upgraded.



It includes improved first/last mile connections, 1,500 bike parking places and 810 solar panels; making it the country’s first energy-neutral station. pic.twitter.com/KcU45AJmLS — Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife) December 21, 2021

Plans to install similar solar panels on the roofs of stations Tilburg Reeshof, Enschede, Den Helder, and Barendrecht within the next two years have already begun.

ProRail’s director of sustainability, Reinout Wissenburg, says that the rail company intends to generate solar power at around 70 stations in the Netherlands.

What do you think of Delft Campus’ statement about innovation and sustainability? Tell us all about it in the comments below!