Dutch IKEA stores to close earlier due to lack of nighttime shoppers

All 12 IKEA stores in the Netherlands will close one hour earlier than usual, starting September 1. Sorry, no more shopping for pillowcases after 8 PM. 🙅🏻‍♀️

This change in schedule means that IKEA stores nationwide will keep opening their shops at 10 AM, but opening hours will end at 8 PM starting this Thursday.

This is due to the small number of purchases being made during the last opening hour, writes RTL Nieuws. So, for those who prefer shopping at night, this is your unlucky day.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #84: Buy everything from IKEA and then donate it to a Kringloop a year later

Does this also mean no IKEA hotdogs after 8 PM? Yes. Yes, it does. 🌭

The IKEA restaurant will also close earlier: at 19.30 on weekdays and as early as 18:30 on weekends. You’ll have to find that €1 ice cream and hot dog elsewhere.

(Even) earlier on weekends

IKEA stores already close earlier on weekends, some as early as 6 and 7 PM. With the new decision to shorten the opening times, most IKEAs will close even earlier on Saturdays.

Certain branches (such as Delft and Barendrecht) will have their opening times shrunk by two hours, as they’re usually open until 9 PM on Saturdays.

Opening hours won’t change on Sundays, however, as stores already close as early as 6 PM.

Not due to staff shortage, for once

As many companies have recently been cutting business hours because of the national staff shortage, it’s easy to assume that IKEA is doing this for the same reason.

But, this decision actually has nothing to do with staff shortage and all to do with customer shortage. Sorry, no one wants to buy office furniture between 8 and 9 PM.

But what about the emergency decorative succulents? 🌵 We’ll just have to wait and get them in the morning. 🤷‍♀️

Are you more of an evening or a morning shopper? Tell us in the comments below! 👇