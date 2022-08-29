Dutch IKEA stores to close earlier due to lack of nighttime shoppers

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-ikea-store-in-delft
DELFT, NETHERLANDS - AUG 23, 2018: Ikea furniture shop in Delft, headquarter of the global furniture supermarket chain store

All 12 IKEA stores in the Netherlands will close one hour earlier than usual, starting September 1. Sorry, no more shopping for pillowcases after 8 PM. 🙅🏻‍♀️

This change in schedule means that IKEA stores nationwide will keep opening their shops at 10 AM, but opening hours will end at 8 PM starting this Thursday.

This is due to the small number of purchases being made during the last opening hour, writes RTL Nieuws. So, for those who prefer shopping at night, this is your unlucky day.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #84: Buy everything from IKEA and then donate it to a Kringloop a year later

Does this also mean no IKEA hotdogs after 8 PM? Yes. Yes, it does. 🌭

The IKEA restaurant will also close earlier: at 19.30 on weekdays and as early as 18:30 on weekends. You’ll have to find that €1 ice cream and hot dog elsewhere.

(Even) earlier on weekends

IKEA stores already close earlier on weekends, some as early as 6 and 7 PM. With the new decision to shorten the opening times, most IKEAs will close even earlier on Saturdays.

Certain branches (such as Delft and Barendrecht) will have their opening times shrunk by two hours, as they’re usually open until 9 PM on Saturdays.

Opening hours won’t change on Sundays, however, as stores already close as early as 6 PM.

Not due to staff shortage, for once

As many companies have recently been cutting business hours because of the national staff shortage, it’s easy to assume that IKEA is doing this for the same reason.

But, this decision actually has nothing to do with staff shortage and all to do with customer shortage. Sorry, no one wants to buy office furniture between 8 and 9 PM.

But what about the emergency decorative succulents? 🌵 We’ll just have to wait and get them in the morning. 🤷‍♀️

Are you more of an evening or a morning shopper? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDon’t have a coin for your shopping cart? No problem, as Albert Heijn scraps the system
Next articleFive facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

BREAKING: NS announces basically no trains across entire country tomorrow

Were you expecting to hop on a train at some point tomorrow? Time to cancel those plans. The NS has...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: NS announces basically no trains across entire country tomorrow

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Were you expecting to hop on a train at some point tomorrow? Time to cancel those plans. The NS has announced that the entire...

Five facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
We've all had dreams of becoming our best professional selves and excelling in our careers. Now, with the STAP subsidy, those wishes can come...

Don’t have a coin for your shopping cart? No problem, as Albert Heijn scraps the system

Gaelle Salem - 0
It’s the end of an era! Albert Heijn decided to scotch the age-old system, where Nederlanders had to stow a coin into shopping carts...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X