BREAKING: NS announces basically no trains across entire country tomorrow

Were you expecting to hop on a train at some point tomorrow? Time to cancel those plans. The NS has announced that the entire country will be facing basically zero trains tomorrow, August 30.

This comes down to the current train strikes in North Holland, the NS has said. Tomorrow, train staff in the centre of the country are set to drop their gear as part of rolling strikes.

However, given the location of said strikes, the entire country is expected to be affected.

Affected how?

Basically, if you were hoping to travel by train tomorrow, crush your dreams. Unless you’re heading abroad.

Trains will only be running between Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport, whilst Thalys and Eurostar trains will also continue to run, the NOS reports.

What about buses?

You can’t even rely on some cramped, stuffy buses to chug along and save the day this time. According to the NS, no alternative transport can be organised either.

Speaking to the NOS, a spokesperson for the NS voices the company’s frustration: “We find it extremely annoying that travellers are suffering so much from the impact of the strikes.”

Yes, we do. However, we imagine NS workers must find their circumstances extremely frustrating too.

