Studying in Breukelen: everything you need to know

Perhaps you imagined your dream college experience to take place in a cosy Dutch town that looks straight out of a fairytale. If so, ever thought about studying in Breukelen?

Sitting on the outskirts of Utrecht, Breukelen is a peaceful little village brimming with natural and historical beauty. As a student living here, you’ll enjoy being surrounded by lakes and rivers as well as lavish castles and mansions. 🏰

In fact, Breukelen’s only university is located in one of the town’s castles. Talk about a Harry Potter experience!

What can I study in Breukelen?

If the idea of studying in Breukelen’s small-town setting piqued your interest, it’s time to move on to the next phase: choosing a study program!

The Vecht river flows through Breukelen, giving the town peaceful vibes. Image: Jan dijkstra/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Finding the right study program can be quite a challenge. However, it doesn’t have to be a daunting task, and the very fact that Breukelen is home to only one university makes that decision much easier.

Whether you’re looking to establish a career in international business by getting a bachelor’s degree or further your education with a master’s, Nyenrode Business University offers a fair range of English-taught business courses for internationals.

Did you know? Nyenrode Business University ensures that students receive the highest quality education possible. Establishing a career in international business through one of their world-renowned degree programs can open doors to unique opportunities worldwide.

The university degrees

Nyenrode has one exclusive bachelor’s degree on their Breukelen campus, namely a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration.

It’s a three-year program which focuses on practical relevance, academic knowledge, and personal development.

You’ll gain tons of experience and get a taste of the real world of business, and you’ll get to expand your network by meeting some pretty snazzy companies and CEOs too.

Though, if you’re on the hunt for a post-graduate study, you’ll be glad to know that Nyenrode has several master’s degrees and MBAs in Breukelen. Here’s a short run-down of each and what they entail:

Master of Science degree in Management (full-time)

The Master of Science in Management is a 16-month journey (including the pre-master) that prepares you for entering the labour market as a skilled starter.

You can deepen your knowledge with one of three specialities: financial management, digital business and innovation, and global business.

Pre-Master of Science degree in Accountancy (part-time)

Nyenrode’s pre-master in accountancy offers a hands-on approach to working at one of the larger accountancy firms in the Netherlands. By the end of this study, you’ll be a full-blown professional in accounting!

Executive MBA

The Executive MBA is a two-year program consisting of 12 intensive modules, where you work with a group of like-minded professionals to broaden your views on business management and leadership.

Modular Executive MBA in Business & IT (part-time)

Nyenrode’s Modular Executive MBA is for the folks who wish to complete a business master’s degree, but can’t find the time to do so due to, for example, a tight work schedule.

The program is three to seven years long, and it focuses on expanding your professional knowledge by learning how to set up your organisation for continuous technological growth.

What does it cost to study in Breukelen?

It’s no secret that studying in the Netherlands gives most international students true value for their money. The average tuition fee for a non-EU student clocks in at €6,000 per year, which is not too shabby when you compare college costs in the US or the UK.

Naturally, good education comes with a price. Image: Depositphotos

However, this all depends on the university — and since Nyenrode is a privately owned institution in the Netherlands, costs are higher.

To study BSc in Business Administration at Breukelen, you’re looking at an annual tuition fee of around €21,000 per year, excluding textbooks and additional material.

For a general master’s degree or MBA at Nyenrode, tuition fees vary depending on your chosen program. However, you can expect figures to reach anywhere from €30,000 to €50,000 annually.

Financial support to the rescue

Since the financial costs of taking a program at Nyenrode in Breukelen can burden those on a tight budget, many are often in need of financial aid.

Luckily, scholarships are available to support students financially. The university currently offers two types that each grant a maximum of €10,000 per academic year.

Not looking to get a scholarship? Depending on your nationality, you might also be eligible for student financing through the Dutch government (a.k.a our one-true-love, DUO).

How can you find student housing in Breukelen?

If you’re completing a degree at Nyenrode University, you’ll have the privilege of being able to rent a room on the school’s campus in Breukelen.

Located in a centuries-old castle, the campus consists of five buildings that feature 291 rooms, all fully equipped with furniture, toilets, showers, sinks, and kitchens.

Your everyday view might look like this when studying in Breukelen. Image: Ben Bender/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

However, if you’re looking to secure a spot outside of Nyenrode’s Breukelen campus, you’ll have to stick to the conventional ways of finding an apartment, and it all starts with these few tips 👇:

Let Op! The Netherlands is currently undergoing a major housing crisis, and students are among the worst affected. It’s important to start looking for a place to rent months before you actually embark on your move to Breukelen.

If all else fails when trying to find a place to rent in Breukelen, the town boasts some hotels and guest houses that you can also book temporarily.

And if you’re a Nyenrode student, their Breukelen campus has two hotels that have almost 100 rooms for students to stay in: the Plesman Hotel and the Campus Hotel.

Is Breukelen an expensive town to live in?

Your decision to study in Breukelen can’t be made without considering one super boring yet ultra-important question: how much does it cost to live there?

Grab a nice cup of coffee and lounge out in the town’s many cafés! Image: Depositphotos

We’re not going to sugar-coat it, living in the land of tulips can be expensive — just ask the ever-increasing energy and gas prices. Oh, and the sky-high, pesky inflation rate.

Costs to rent an apartment in Breukelen

If you’re planning to settle down on Nyenrode’s campus in Breukelen, the costs to rent a room in one of the buildings range anywhere from €320 to €500 per month, depending on the type of room you pick.

However, if you’re on the hunt for a room outside of Nyenrode’s campus, but want to remain in Breukelen, here’s how much you can expect to pay for housing in the village:

Apartment: anywhere from €900 per month

anywhere from €900 per month Studio : from €800 per month

: from €800 per month Single room in a shared apartment: from €400

To stay in a hotel or guest house in Breukelen for a few nights, rooms can range anywhere from €150 to €250 per night.

Cost to rent an apartment in Utrecht

If the costs to rent a room or stay in Breukelen exceed your student budget limits, you might also find solace in knowing that there are accommodation options in other cities.

Depending on where you decide to live and how generous your landlord or landlady is willing to be, here’s how much you can expect to pay for housing in the city of Utrecht, based on HousingAnywhere’s Index:

Furnished apartment : average €1300 per month (including electricity, gas, water)

: average €1300 per month (including electricity, gas, water) Studio : average €950 per month (utilities included)

: average €950 per month (utilities included) Single room in a shared apartment: anywhere from €400 to €1200 per month

Costs to…well…live (according to Dutch standards)

As a student living in Breukelen, you’ll probably want to indulge in a nice cup of coffee on your way to school some mornings — or reward your good grades with a night on the town.

Or perhaps you’d prefer to save up and spend some cash on a second-hand bicycle and make use of the lowlands’ superb bike paths.

Breukelen has no shortage of accessible bike paths with stunning views. Image: Jan dijkstra/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Whatever it may be, to keep your finances in check, we’ve sketched out a brief overview of how much it would cost to live in Breukelen as a student — and yes, cheese is on the list. 🧀

Expense Price Dutch sim card with 10 GB of data €15-40 Secondhand bike (basic) €70-120 30-minute+ intercity train ride €6-10 Week of groceries €45-70 Cappuccino (regular) €3.50-4.50 Cheap restaurant meal €16-25 Crate of beer €13-18 Loaf of bread (half to whole) €0.70-3 Pasta (500 gr) €0.90-1.50 Chicken fillets (300 grams, not organic) €5.00-7.00 Cheese (10 to 14 slices) €2.50-4.50

How can you get a student job in Breukelen?

Breukelen’s small-town charm comes loaded with international eateries, boat tours, and gorgeous monuments to visit — but what good does any of that do if students can’t afford it, amirite?

Here’s a quick list of popular student job choices in or around Breukelen:

HORECA (Hotels, restaurants, and cafés)

If you take a stroll through the village, you’ll find cute cafés and restaurants on basically every street corner.

Head inside and ask if they’re looking for employees or reach out to them via social media. Who knows? You might just find yourself a job as a barista or a server!

And if you’re worried about not speaking Dutch, the Netherlands, as a whole, is a very international country, which means that basically everyone speaks English.

Plus, studying in a predominantly Dutch-populated town like Breukelen means that you’ll pick up the language in no time. Just mingle with the locals as much as possible!

Bike couriers

From Uber Eats to Thuisbezorgd and Flink, there’s a tremendous demand for bike couriers in the Netherlands.

If you apply for the job, you’ll deliver groceries, meals, or packages to people’s homes — and who wouldn’t love cycling through gorgeous and nature-filled scenery, like Breukelen?

There’s one small snag with this job, though. To be a bike courier, you need to know how to manage the daunting (!) cycle lanes and get to know the Dutch traffic system pretty well.

Retail

If you’re a people person and prefer to work with clients on an hourly basis, then perhaps a job in sales will do you good!

Looking for a job in a big city? Utrecht’s bustling city centre is not too far away. Image: Depositphotos

Breukelen has many charming boutiques and department stores that are likely looking to hook you up with a contract.

However, if you want a taste of the bustling city life, you can also find work with popular fashion stores, like ZARA, in the nearby city centre of Utrecht.

What’s student life like in Breukelen?

During your college hunt, you might be persuaded by the “go big or go home” mindset and feel compelled to study in a larger, more popular city.

But anyone who has spent time abroad will tell you that it isn’t until you get outside the concrete jungles, that you get a real slice of Dutch culture.

With its quaint local shops, medieval architecture, and a strong sense of community — Breukelen is a great place to be for any student, and there are a number of reasons why:

Study spots are easily accessible

Breukelen’s serene atmosphere and secluded vibes make the village a utopia for any student looking to get in a good study session — giving you all the quiet time you need to concentrate. 🤓

Though, if you want something with a little more background noise, students can also open up their textbooks in various cafés or beautiful parks around town.

If you’re a Nyenrode student and you’re looking for a study spot on the Breukelen campus, the university has a library building that’s chock-full of study areas and cubicles.

Student associations can be found nearby

One way to make the most out of your college experience is by joining a student association in the Netherlands!

Student unions are a perfect way to connect with new people, learn more about yourself, bulk up your resumé, and overall make life more exciting as a student.

Since Breukelen is just a stone’s throw from the centre of Utrecht, those studying in the small village can benefit most from the many student associations existing in and near Utrecht.

Student associations are a great way to make lifelong friends in Breukelen. Image: Depositphotos

If you’re a student at Nyenrode, you can join the school’s social club, the NCV. With over 41 committees to take part in, the association gives students an opportunity to broaden their personal and professional network.

Diverse megacities are just a short distance away

While there are many perks that come with choosing to study in Breukelen, one thing that students might miss out on is the vibrant vibes and entertainment opportunities offered by large, metropolitan areas.

Small towns also tend not to be as international as larger cities, so you won’t get to experience the melting pot of different cultures that big cities typically bring.

The upside? Major, more diverse cities, like Amsterdam, are not too far away, as it’s only a short, 30-minute train ride from Breukelen to the capital city.

The Dutch’s omnipresent transportation system makes travelling extremely convenient — so there’s no doubt that you can get the best of both worlds, no matter where you study in the Netherlands.

Looking for the best? Nyenrode Business University has an extensive campus in Breukelen, offering a wide range of facilities and living quarters for students, from a spacious library to hotels and student bars. On top of that, you can make lifelong friendships and a network for life!

Studying in Breukelen means you’ll be living in the beating heart of Holland, surrounded by charming shops, sprawling gardens, and elegant castles.

As the main owner of Nyenrode University in the Netherlands, Breukelen is an attractive prospect for any international student interested in the world of business.

Are you planning to study in Breukelen? Tell us in the comments below!

Featured image: Arnoldius/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0