You're paying too much for your Dutch internet: here's why

Lyna Meyrer
Feel like you’re drowning in bills each month? Same here. But even worse is the fact that we’re probably overpaying for some of them — like our internet.

Yep, the Dutch Consumentenbond (Consumer’s Association) believes that people in the Netherlands pay too much for their connection to the World Wide Web.

And why’s that, you ask? Because of the dominant market position of internet giants KPN and Ziggo.

Third-most expensive internet in the EU

As the Consumentenbond‘s research shows, KPN and Ziggo own about 75% of the Dutch market. In a large part of the Netherlands, they are the two only providers that have their own cable network for internet at home.

As a result, Dutch internet prices are too high — and among the highest in Europe.

While a subscription with 100 Mbits per second only sets you back around €17 to €18 in Sweden and Denmark, the same deal would cost you a whopping €30 in the Netherlands.

Out of the 27 countries in the European Union, only Belgium and Portugal have more expensive internet services than the Netherlands.

Something needs to be done

Now, the Consumer’s Association is asking for a change.

“The internet market is completely locked. KPN and Ziggo are increasingly dominating the market, and that gives consumers less choice and high prices,” says Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumers’ Association. 

Therefore, “we urge the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to intervene so that the internet becomes affordable again.”

How much do you pay for internet in the Netherlands? Is it reasonable? Share your thoughts in the comments.

