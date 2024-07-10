When it comes to NATO meetings, you might picture important world leaders debating serious issues. But what about being huddled around a screen for a very different kind of head-to-head?

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and newly-appointed British PM Keir Starmer plan to watch some of the European semi-final between the Netherlands and England together this evening, De Telegraaf reports.

How, exactly? Schoof hopes he’ll “get a note every now and then” with match updates before a television screen is set up in a side room of the conference centre.

NATO waits for the Euros

Schoof and Starmer are in Washington for their first NATO summits as PMs, so they will probably miss out on some of the action due to, you know, big meetings.

READ MORE | That time the Dutch conquered Britain (ja, we’re serious)

“I assume I will have to miss the first half, but I can watch the second half together with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. That will of course be extremely gezellig,” Schoof tells De Telegraaf.

Premier Dick Schoof gaat woensdag in Washington de tweede helft van Oranje kijken met de nieuwe Britse premier. pic.twitter.com/PX8jkrBbpZ — Alexander Bakker (@alexanderbakker) July 9, 2024

Tweet translation: Prime Minister Dick Schoof will watch the second half of the Dutch team in Washington on Wednesday with the new British Prime Minister.

The two PMs are channelling their countries’ world-renowned football fandom, with Schoof confident in an Oranje win and Starmer ready to attend the final in Berlin on Sunday evening.

READ MORE | Three very important differences between Britain and the Netherlands

We’ll have to wait and see who returns to NATO consultations bolstered by a historic win and who pretends to be fine with third-place playoffs.

Who do you think will win this evening’s Euros semi-final? Let us know in the comments below.