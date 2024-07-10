Dutch and UK Prime Ministers will watch tonight’s semi-final together amid NATO meetings

Will it kick off? 👀

NewsPolitics & SocietySports
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-dutch-prime-minister-dick-schoof-and-british-prime-minister-keir-starmer-and-football-match
Image DutchReview / Canva https://www.canva.com/design/DAGKhx8KIus/a_ee5YK9nQ1ecchUXjFFag/edit

When it comes to NATO meetings, you might picture important world leaders debating serious issues. But what about being huddled around a screen for a very different kind of head-to-head?

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and newly-appointed British PM Keir Starmer plan to watch some of the European semi-final between the Netherlands and England together this evening, De Telegraaf reports.

How, exactly? Schoof hopes he’ll “get a note every now and then” with match updates before a television screen is set up in a side room of the conference centre.

NATO waits for the Euros

Schoof and Starmer are in Washington for their first NATO summits as PMs, so they will probably miss out on some of the action due to, you know, big meetings.

READ MORE | That time the Dutch conquered Britain (ja, we’re serious)

“I assume I will have to miss the first half, but I can watch the second half together with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. That will of course be extremely gezellig,” Schoof tells De Telegraaf.

Tweet translation: Prime Minister Dick Schoof will watch the second half of the Dutch team in Washington on Wednesday with the new British Prime Minister.

The two PMs are channelling their countries’ world-renowned football fandom, with Schoof confident in an Oranje win and Starmer ready to attend the final in Berlin on Sunday evening.

READ MORE | Three very important differences between Britain and the Netherlands

We’ll have to wait and see who returns to NATO consultations bolstered by a historic win and who pretends to be fine with third-place playoffs.

Who do you think will win this evening’s Euros semi-final? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva
Previous article
7 things you need to know when buying a refurbished e-bike
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Amsterdam is finally getting THE bike bridge it has waited years for

After more than 200 years, and with almost 2000 other bridges already lining the city, the residents of Amsterdam are...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

7 things you need to know when buying a refurbished e-bike

Francesca Burbano - 0
So, you want to join the e-bike craze. This makes sense: sophisticated, healthy, and environmentally green, many Dutchies are ditching their rusty old bikes...

Things people ask when you say you’re learning Dutch

Maria Smith - 0
So you've decided to start learning Dutch — good on you! Learning a new language is hard enough as it is, but people's responses...

Did you know there were mountains in the Netherlands?

Alexandra Huetter - 0
Mountains in the Netherlands? Is that a thing? The Netherlands is a flat country with almost one-third of its entire area below sea level....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.